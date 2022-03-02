BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Covington-based company offers quality lawn care, landscaping services

COVINGTON, Ga. — With spring around the corner, the time to make lawn care service plans is now — but where does one begin?



Look no further than Yellow River Landscaping LLC, a Covington-based company owned and operated by homegrown professionals that take pride in providing top quality lawn care services.

Yellow River Landscaping was founded in 2021 by a duo of Eastside High School graduates, Jacob Jensen and Trace Nicholson.

Jensen and Nicholson built their company on the foundation of professionalism, hard work and accountability, which they believe is evident in their work.

The two childhood friends grew up in Newton County with a passion for the outdoors, which helped them discover a love for lawn care. After working various odd jobs and small scale landscaping projects, they both took positions with Master Landscape Supply, a local supply and nursery company owned by Mark Smith and Tim Reid. Jensen said time spent there played a vital role in the creation of their own lawn care company.

“While employed by Master Landscape Supply, we gained extensive knowledge of horticulture and the local landscape processes,” he said. “Through watching and learning the internal workings of business ownership, functional partnership, and their extensive understanding of the landscape industry, we were able to develop all the skills we needed to create a successful business of our own.”

In February 2021, while still seniors in high school, Jensen and Nicholson took their friendship to the business world and formed Yellow River Landscaping.

“After our first full year in business, we have continued to learn, grow and pursue our goal to be a professional and reliable business for the benefit of our community,” Jensen said. “We maintain close relationships with all our clients, and currently are a five star rated company with multiple very positive reviews. We also continue to put Covington first and are currently the youngest members of the Newton County Chamber of Commerce.”

Yellow River Landscaping is licensed and equipped to handle any of your landscaping needs, including lawn mowing, edging, blowing and weed control; trimming and pruning trees or shrubs; mulch and pine straw spreading; and installation of plants, trees, mulch or pine straw.

Visit yellowriverlandscaping.com to learn more or call 678-544-3807 for a free estimate.

PAID ADVERTISEMENT