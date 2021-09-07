Covington’s best connectors

COVINGTON, Ga. — Mobile Hydraulics’ owner says his company’s new Covington location will allow it to store more products for its mobile service fleet while also better serving its walk-in customers.



Owner, operator and founder Joey Holloway said the company — which specializes in repairing hoses and building hose assemblies at its customers’ locations — recently moved to 50 Chamisa Road after outgrowing a building on Hazelbrand Road.

“With the expansion of our mobile fleet reaching down to Macon and beyond, we needed a larger location to help stock products in all our MH Mobile Workshops,” Holloway said. “We also wanted to provide a better atmosphere to our walk-in customers, and this new location will allow us to do just that.”

The new Covington facility is much larger than its old location “allowing us to stock more products for both walk-in customers and for our MH Mobile Fleet™,” he said.

It converted an old batting cage warehouse into a building “suitable for stocking all our material with a sales counter for our customers and a hydraulics hose assembly counter so we can make and repair the hose assemblies brought to our location,” Holloway said.

“This facility is also right off of I-20 for easy access to the interstate and will provide much larger parking for all our walk-in customers,” he said.

Mobile Hydraulics is a 32-year-old company based in Winder that has also operated in Covington since 2017. Its main business is complete mobile hose repair and manufacture of hose assemblies on-site for everything from aerial platforms to wheel loaders “and everything in between,” Holloway said.

Mobile Hydraulics works with a variety of industries including those using construction equipment, earth moving equipment, injection machines, flight simulators and material handling, Holloway said.

“We provide the finest hydraulic hose and fittings on Georgia’s premier mobile workshops,” he said. “Our motto is, ‘If It’s A Hose, We Can Make It!’”

It recently supported nine of 16 sectors — such as critical manufacturing and energy — the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency named as essential industries during the Coronavirus pandemic, Holloway said.

The company has partnered with others on a number of major Georgia construction projects over the years. Some of them include construction on Georgia Hwy. 400, and widening of Interstate 85 and Georgia Hwy. 316.

Mobile Hydraulics also supported the construction of several venues for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and worked with the Atlanta Braves organization, the University of Georgia, Zoo Atlanta and Lake Lanier Islands.

“Mobile Hydraulics has helped Georgia industries in plastic injection, metal forming and flight simulators at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport,” he said.

He said the company is certified by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) for aggregate locations.

It also is a certified FASSI crane dealer, he said.

Holloway founded Mobile Hydraulics in 1989 and began operations from one truck.

Mobile Hydraulics grew to include several strategic warehouses and a fleet of MH Mobile Workshops™ serving north Georgia with repairs of hose assemblies on-site and at its locations, he said.

He said he got the idea for the business while working at an auto parts store in Lawrenceville.

Holloway noticed the need for on-site hose repair after hearing customers complain about the down time they were having to endure for replacement of hydraulic hoses on their equipment. That gave him the idea to meet customers on-site and repair hydraulic assemblies there, he said.

