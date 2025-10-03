Banding Together: Downtown Covington businesses launch ‘First Friday’ discount initiative

Many of the merchants in and around the Square in Covington have banded together to create a special program offering deals on the first Friday of each month.

The discounts and deals will change month-to-month for many of the businesses. Some of the Oct. 3 offerings included 10% off at Town Square Olive Oil, a free flavor shot with the purchase of a drink at Lily & Sparrow and a free Duo Dip with purchase at The Social Goat Tavern.

Candice Dean, owner of Candi Warhol's, has been designing some of the promotional content from the new initiative. She says the idea was not hers; rather, it was born from a pair of businesses beginning their own Friday specials and grew into a First Friday program.

But Dean says this was the mentality that was part of the inspiration for Covington’s new First Friday initiative.

“High tide raises all ships,” Dean said.

Beyond just sales, the initiative is a testament to the sense of community that has grown among the local small business owners in and around the Square. An effort to promote and help one another is only reinforced by the new First Friday initiative, as Covington’s local entrepreneurs recommend neighboring storefronts and spread the word of Square-wide discounts to eager shoppers.

“It’s something too to help promote the businesses, but the businesses are working together to do it,” Dean said.

Dean shared that the major goal of this initiative is not necessarily to generate a single-day increase in sales. Though, as small businesses, finding creative ways to generate revenue can be vital, one overarching goal of First Fridays is to find a way to reconnect local residents with the Square.

“It’s just important too for the communities in which we have these businesses to support those businesses,” Dean said. “A small business is a very difficult thing to do and a difficult thing to run, and then having that backing from your community—it’s a support of each side. So we do something to give back to the community in hopes that they will actually continue to support and come out more and just really see what the Square has to offer. Cause it might have been quite some time since [locals] came and shopped and dined.”

There may be local residents who think they know everything the Square has to offer, but things have changed without their knowledge.

Candi Warhol’s, which sells vinyl records and skateboards, has been operating for about two years. But Dean said that she still meets people who say they drive by the Square all the time and had never realized her shop was there.

“It’s not just an initiative to build business, per se. It’s an initiative to get local people to want to come back to the Square,” Dean said. “Not just for dining, but also for shopping, and for really seeing what these local businesses have put together.”

Travis Moore, a city councilman who is heavily involved with the Downtown Development Authority and merchant meetings, directed the credit for the idea to the business owners themselves.

Moore believes that First Fridays will grow over time through consistency. He compared it to the city’s farmers’ market, which started small but grew into something well-loved by locals and visitors alike.

“When the farmers’ market first was established, it was–we didn't have as many of the vendors as we have now,” Moore said. “And you surely didn't see the foot traffic that we have now. But over time, being consistent…it has grown a lot. This should turn into that.”

Eleven businesses participated in September. Today, 14 businesses in and around the Square will offer discounts and deals. A complete list is available on the Covington, Georgia Historic Downtown Entertainment District Facebook page.

“It’ll take some time,” Dean said. “But hopefully it builds into something really cool.”