Piedmont Newton recognized for Patient Safety

Piedmont Newton Hospital has been nationally recognized for achieving a catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) rate of zero, according to the latest data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Out of thousands of hospitals across the country, only 514 achieved a CAUTI rate of zero, placing Piedmont Newton among an elite group.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2023 there were 17,370 CAUTIs reported among 3,774 acute care hospitals in the United States.

“This recognition validates the dedication of Newton’s clinical teams to delivering safe, high-quality care,” said Lindsey Petrini, chief executive officer at Piedmont Newton Hospital.

The data is part of the Healthcare-Associated Infections dataset maintained by CMS. These measures, developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and gathered through the National Healthcare Safety Network, track how often patients contract CAUTI infections during medical treatment, accounting for various factors such as hospital size and acuity level of patients being treated in the hospital.