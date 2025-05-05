Piedmont Newton Earns an ‘A’ Hospital safety grade from the Leapfrog Group

Piedmont Newton Hospital earned an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“We are proud to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group for the high-quality care we provide at Piedmont Newton,” said Lindsey Petrini, chief executive officer of Piedmont Newton. “This designation is the result of our culture of safety, and I appreciate the commitment of all staff members to safe patient care.”

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I extend my congratulations to Piedmont Newton, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Piedmont Newton’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram and via The Leapfrog Group newsletter.