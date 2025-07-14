Heart Failure Clinic opens at Piedmont Newton Hospital

Piedmont has expanded access to outpatient heart failure management with a new heart failure clinic at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Approximately 6.7 million Americans over age 20 are living with heart failure, according to one study.

“We believe that any patient who needs to leave our community for care is somebody that we need to work on serving here locally,” said Lindsey Petrini, chief executive officer of Piedmont Newton. “An outpatient resource for patients who suffer from heart failure is a really large community need that we can now meet.”

Heart failure is a condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood throughout the body. Having heart failure does not mean that the heart has stopped or is about to stop working, but rather that the heart is not capable of delivering oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to the body’s cells. Symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, weight gain, and swelling in the legs or ankles.

The Piedmont Newton Heart Failure Clinic offers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care to help patients to stabilize their condition, to prevent disease progression and to reduce the risk of readmission to the hospital. Providers accomplish this by optimizing medication management, teaching patients and caregivers about symptom recognition and medication adherence, and closely monitoring and tracking outcomes.

An advanced practice provider, a nurse, and a medical assistant staff the clinic full-time. They collaborate with Piedmont Heart of Newton cardiologists to help patients manage heart failure locally, including through advanced treatment options like the surgical implantation of a device called Barostim™, which works with the brain and nervous system to control symptoms. Clinic providers also seamlessly coordinate higher levels of care with Rajeev Singh, M.D., an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist at the Samsky Advanced Heart Failure Clinic at Piedmont Atlanta.

A physician referral is required for an appointment at the Piedmont Newton Heart Failure Clinic. To learn more, visit piedmont.org/heart.