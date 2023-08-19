Social Circle suffers 41-7 defeat at Morgan County

MADISON, Ga. — The Social Circle Redskins traveled less than 20 miles down I-20 Friday night for their 2023 season opener. They faced the Morgan County Bulldogs in non-region action.

Morgan County got the better of the Redskins 41-7.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring up with an early touchdown to go up 6-0, following a failed extra point attempt. At the start of the second quarter, Morgan County’s lead increased 13-0.

With 9:33 remaining in the first half, the Bulldogs’ crossed the goal line again to make their advantage 20-0.

That score remained intact when halftime arrived.

Five minutes and seven seconds into the second half, Morgan County added to its lead to make it 27-0. But the Redskins wouldn’t be shut out in week one.

Senior running back Kam Durden found the endzone to score Social Circle’s first points of 2023.

Morgan County scored twice more to give itself a definitive 41-7 victory.

Next up for the Redskins is another road trip. Social Circle will go to East Jackson in Commerce to take on the Eagles for a non-region competition. On Sept. 1, the Redskins will return home to face in-county rival George Walton Academy.

Social Circle’s Region 5A-Division I schedule kicks off on Oct. 20 at home against Jasper County.