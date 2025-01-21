Social Circle splits with Walton County foes at MLK Showcase

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A few of Walton County’s best were on display at Social Circle Monday for the MLK Showcae. With many teams in the area competing, the Redskins split games against LCA and Walnut Grove on their home court.

The Lady Redskins fought, but were unable to match the scoring of the Lady Lions in a 37-59 loss. Social Circle’s boys team was in a dogfight with the Warriors before a smart fourth quarter on both sides of the ball secured the 55-50 win for the ‘Skins.

Redskins outlast scrappy Walnut Grove team

Monday’s battle between Walton County foes was a tight one through and through.

Missed chances on the offensive end for both teams started the contest, but a three-pointer from Warriors’ sophomore Will Tyre allowed Walnut Grove to keep pace.

Social Circle senior Derrick White opened up strong, too. White scored six points in the opening frame, including a deep three-pointer.

By the end of the opening quarter, Walnut Grove led 12-11.

The second quarter was more of the same as the two teams kept it close as each defense controlled the game.

After hitting his one three-pointer in the opening frame, Tyre knocked down a trio of three-pointers in the second quarter as the Warriors found some momentum.

The Redskins only received points in the second quarter from White and Damien Phelps, who made a few key plays on both ends for Social Circle on Monday.

With Social Circle still looking to break open the scoring, the Warriors maintained a 26-24 lead going into halftime.

When the game transitioned into the second half, Social Circle began to take control little by little.

The success in the second half for Social Circle is due to something head coach Norman Jones has been searching for since he took over the program — team ball.

“That’s all I have been asking for a year and a half,” Jones said. “It is starting to look good. Derrick made some good passes tonight. Braylon [Dennis] the sophomore, he is coming along going into that point guard spot to allow Derrick to play off the ball to score more. Diesel [Le’Son Nelson] is another sophomore — phenomenal as an inside-and-out threat. It’s all I have been asking for a year and a half — team ball.”

Social Circle head coach Norman Jones looking on from the bench in the Redskins 55-50 win over Walnut Grove on Monday, Jan. 20. - photo by Garrett Pitts



It was not one single player that led the Redskins to the win on Monday. Instead, it was almost every player getting involved in both the scoring and defense that allowed Jones and Social Circle to grab the win.

Social Circle outscored the Warriors in both of the final two quarters.

Senior Ean Mulkey made a pair of sharp plays on the inside at the beginning of the second half, which seemingly gave life to the Redskins bench and their fans.

The Redskins managed to grab the lead in the second half despite their leading scorer, White, not getting a single point in the final two frames.

White spent most of the second half as a facilitator, which allowed players such as Mulkey, Phelps and Jameccus Hardge to have strong games after halftime.

Social Circle converted on a pair of three-pointers in the final quarter from Hardge and Dennis as the Redskins grabbed the five-point win.

“I feel like we imposed our will [in the fourth quarter],” Jones said. “Damien Phelps came up with some big time steals — in the second quarter and the fourth quarter to change the momentum.”

White led the scoring for Social Circle with 14 points. Phelps and Nelson followed with 10 and seven points, respectively.

The win is the second consecutive one for the Redskins and is their fourth win in their last five games. Social Circle sits at 10-9 and 2-1 in region play with six region games left on the schedule.

The Warriors’ loss was their fifth consecutive as they dropped to 2-18 on the year.

After defeating a county-rival that they lost to a year prior, Jones spoke about the importance of county rivalry games and the goals his team has set within the area.

“We want to be the best in the area. Social Circle wants to be the best in the area,” Jones said. “My goal is to rival Newton County one day.”

LCA’s scoring proves to be too much for Lady Redskins

Scoring was the theme in Monday’s contest between the LCA and Social Circle as Sanai Cyrus and Jada Hyman battled back-and-forth all night.

However, the Lady Lions found success in other areas that led them to a 59-37 win over the Lady Redskins on the road.

It was a close affair early that saw Social Circle leading after the opening quarter.

LCA missed out on a few chances to score early in the frame, which allowed Hyman to build a 10-7 lead — with eight of Social Circle’s 10 points coming from the senior.

Social Circe senior Jada Hyman (24) running down the court in the Lady Redskins loss to LCA on Monday, Jan. 21. - photo by Garrett Pitts



The Lady Lions responded to Hyman’s strong quarter by holding her to only two points in the second frame.

This allowed LCA to take the lead and never look back.

Cyrus had a strong quarter, but it was a pair of three-pointers from Dachelle Lucas that really allowed LCA to break it open.

The Lady Lions led 22-19 at the half, but Cyrus extended the lead early into the second half.

Cyrus’ tallied 10 points in the third quarter, but Social Circle still found a way to be within seven points due to a 12-point frame from Hyman.

Whether it was inside, outside, or just with moving the ball, Hyman proved to once again be the driving force for the Lady Redskins.

However, offense was at a premium for Jones and Social Circle in the final frame.

LCA outscored the Lady Redskins 19-4 in the final eight minutes, which proved to be the decider in Monday’s contest.

The Lady Lions converted on four three-pointers in the final frame as LCA cruised to a 59-37 win.

Following the game, Jones discussed how his team's mentality entered the game in hopes of turning it around ahead of the final region stretch.

“LCA is a good team, their coach is a good coach. I am going to give them praise, I just think we did not come to play,” Jones said.

Hyman led all players with 24 points in the loss. Cyrus led the Lady Lions with 19 points in the win while Lucas finished with 10 points.

The loss moves Social Circle to 10-8 on the year as they still stand at 1-1 in Region 4A-Division I play.

LCA advanced to 11-9 on Monday but still sit at 1-4 in region play.