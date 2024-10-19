Social Circle Redskins suffer heartbreaker in triple overtime loss to Jasper County

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — In what could be considered one of the games of the year, the Social Circle Redskins fell at home against the Monticello Hurricanes in triple overtime.

The Redskins started off strong in the first quarter, going up 14-0 quickly. However, the Hurricanes put up 21 unanswered points to bring the game to 21-14.

Social Circle tied the game up midway in the fourth quarter, eventually leading the contest to overtime.

After back-to-back missed field goals in the first overtime, a touchdown from Luke Cross to Jude Evans set the Redskins up for a key two-point conversation to put Social Circle up 29-21.

The Canes promptly answered, tying the game up 29-29 and sending it to triple overtime.

A huge play from Kamarion Owens gave Jasper County the lead at 31-29. One final stand from the Canes caused an incomplete pass, and gave the Redskins their third loss of the season.

Regulation

Friday’s contest started off hot for the Redskins, as senior Jaylen Victor broke off several key runs. The Redskins’ first drive ended on a Luke Cross passing touchdown to wide receiver Elliot Hamilton.

The next offensive drive Victor found paydirt for the Redskins, going untouched for the 39-yard score to put Social Circle up 14-0.

But that ultimately was the start of the comeback for the Canes. Just 60 seconds after Victor’s score, Canes running back Jalen Stewart answered with a rushing touchdown of his own.

The next offensive drive for the Canes seemed to be down and out deep into Redskins’ territory, but a successful fake punt saved the drive. Stewart once again found the end zone for Jasper County’s second touchdown with 6:08 to go in the second quarter.

A potential answer by the Redskins was stopped with less than two minutes to go. Jasper County quarterback JaMarkus Thomas successfully completed a buzzer-beater 45-yard pass to the end zone with the clock expiring. But an offensive pass interference negated the score, sending the game to the half tied up.

Scores from both teams lead game to overtime

The Canes attempted to kick a 40 yard field goal to start the third quarter that was blocked by Jude Nelson.

Nelson then became the hero on offense, tying the game up with just under seven minutes to play.

Monticello attempted to gain some ground, but was unable to come away with any momentum, sending the game to overtime.

Overtime

The Canes started the first overtime with three negative plays and a missed field goal. The Redskins did not fare much better, missing a field goal of their own to send it to a second overtime.

Social Circle started the ball on offense to start the second overtime period, which led to a second Nelson touchdown. A key two-point conversion from Cross to Bristol Evans put the game at 29-21.

On the ropes, Thomas answered with a rushing touchdown. A holding penalty backed the Canes up 10 yards, but ultimately, they converted to tie the game at 29-29.

The Canes answered immediately in the third overtime period. With the game on the line, the Redskins were stopped, leading to the heartbreaking loss.

The Skins now fall to 5-3 and 3-1 in region play. Social Circle will look to bounce back next week at home in a Region 4A-Division I matchup with Lamar County on Friday, Oct. 25.