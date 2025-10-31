Social Circle Redskins rebound with 49-15 senior night win over Towers

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – After a two-game losing streak, the Social Circle Redskins returned to the win column on Thursday night. The Redskins defeated the visiting Towers Titans in a 49-15 domination.



Going into Thursday night’s contest, the Redskins’ offense was as cold as the frigid fall temperatures. The Skins’ had only scored one touchdown in the last two weeks.

That drought only lasted 14 seconds, as Christian Paggett broke through the line of scrimmage for an 80-yard score to set the tone for the night.

Towers would not be deterred, though, as quarterback Quaricus Hurley and company quickly marched down the field. The Titans’ drive ended in a one-yard Hurley keeper and a successful two-point conversion for the 8-7 lead.

After two unsuccessful drives by both squads, the Redskins put their foot back on the gas.

Junior quarterback Remi Farmer showcased his dual-threat ability, turning on the jets and scoring a 25-yard touchdown.

Minutes later, Farmer found the end zone for a second time, putting the Redskins up 22-8 to close out the first quarter.

The second quarter turned out to be just as much of an offensive clinic as the first.

Elliot Hamilton notched his name on the board with a receiving touchdown, and Paggett added two more scores to give the Redskins a commanding 42-8 lead to end the half.

After another unsuccessful drive by Towers, the Redskins’ second-team offense had their chance to shine.

A successful drive and touchdown led by senior King Box gave the Redskins a 49-8 lead and a one-way ticket to victory.

Towers did not quit until the very end, as they were able to find the end zone one final time to end the game at 49-15.

Skins’ move onto postseason; will face road matchup

With Thursday’s victory, the Redskins finish out the regular season at 6-4, which is one less victory than in 2024. More importantly, the Skins’ are locked in the postseason with a third-place 4-2 region record.

At times, the Redskins have looked efficient, notching two and three-game win streaks in the earlier portion of the season. But offensive missteps and missed tackles on defense have set the ‘Skins back at times throughout the year.

The ‘Skins will look to rely on the duo of Paggett and fellow junior Kayden Fears – who, as of press time, leads all Newton County running backs with 14 touchdowns – to guide them through the postseason. Farmer will also get his first taste at the postseason as the No. 1 quarterback, with top targets Hamilton and AJ Bailey by his side.

Hamilton also figures into a key role on defense, as he leads the team in interceptions. Also defensively, Luke Allgood and Traviyon Smith have been the go-to guys in the front seven, with Smith eclipsing the 50-tackle mark earlier this season.

It remains to be seen who Social Circle will face in the first round of the GHSA playoffs. However, they will be playing this year’s matchup on the road due to the aforementioned third-place seeding.

The first round of the GHSA playoffs will begin on Friday, Nov. 8.



