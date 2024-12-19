Social Circle Redskins claim third place at the Al Miller Cleveland Duals

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The Social Circle wrestling team took the trip out of state to compete at the Al Miller Cleveland Duals in Tennessee.

By meet’s end, the Redskins had captured third place among 16 other teams.

Redskins dominate in early stages

To begin the meet, the Redskins were placed in Pool B, alongside Hewitt-Trussville high school (Turssville, Ala.), Blackman High School (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Cleveland High School’s junior varsity (JV) team.

In Social Circle’s first dual against Hewitt-Trussville, it was all Redskins.

The Redskins won by a score of 59-21 as it featured key wins via fall from Nick Morrell (285 pound weight class), Cohen Hargove (120-pound weight class), Lauden Ethridge (126-pound weight class), James Sievers (144-pound weight class), Dane Kracht (157-pound weight class), Levi Kendall (175-pound weight class) and Dillons Evans (215-pound weight class).

Gable Hargrove (106-pound weight class) won via technical fall and Curtis Duren (132-pound weight class) and Tristan Hembree (138-pound weight class) each won via forfeit.

The win over Hewitt-Trussville set up Social Circle to take on Blackman, who they defeated by even more.

Social Circle defeated Blackman 69-7 to claim first place in Pool B.

In the win over Blackman, wrestlers such as Corbin Stephens (113-pound weight class), Mason Cuendet (120-pound weight class), Levi Wall (144-pound weight class) and Xzavion Colclough (190-pound weight class) captured wins for Social Circle.

Gable, Morrell, Evans, Kracht, Sievers, Duren and Ethridge each captured consecutive wins in the team’s second dual.

The win over Blackman secured the Redskins a spot in the Gold bracket, alongside the other winners from Pools A, C and D.

Redskins claim third place in Gold bracket

Social Circle was placed in the Gold bracket along with Huntsville, Woodland and Cleveland.

The Redskins were matched with Cleveland to begin the Gold bracket, but ultimately lost the dual to the hosts 28-34.

Of the 14 matches against Clevelnand, the Redskins came out on the winning end in six of them.

Ethridge, Sievers, Cale Prater, Kracht, Jarett Chriswell and Morrell captured wins in the losing effort for Social Circle.

The loss eliminated the possibility for first place for Social Circle, but the Redskins still had a chance to claim third place in a dual with Huntsville.

By the end of the dual, it was clear that the Redskins responded as they took home a 53-16 win to claim third place in the entire event.

Only three Redskins’ wrestlers lost in the dual against Huntsville.

While Stephons, Cohen and Morrell won via forfeit, Social Circle also received wins from Gable, Ethridge, Duren, Sievers, Prater, Wall, Kracht and Colclough.

Individual performances

Ethridge had a big day for the Redskins in the 126-pound eight class. Ethridge finished the event 5-0 with three of his wins coming via fall.

Another wrestler with a perfect weekend was Sievers, who finished 5-0. Sievers claimed two wins via fall and had a big 11-3 major decision win against Cleveland’s Kellen Sanders in the Gold bracket.

Kracht delivered another 5-0 performance as he stayed perfect in the 157-pound weight class. Kracht ended the event with three of his wins coming via fall.

Morrell ended the event with a 4-0 finish in the 285-pound weight class. Morrell claimed two wins via fall before defeating Cleveland’s Gabriell Ayala via 4-1 decision in the Gold bracket.

Prater only wrestled three times in the event in the 144-pound weight class, but came away with victories in each. Prater captured two wins via fall, including a win over Cleveland’s Cannon Haun.

Duren finished the event 4-1 in the 132-pound weight class.

In the 120-pound weight class, Cohen finished the event with a 3-1 record.