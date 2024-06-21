Social Circle Lady Redskins hold summer softball youth camp

The Social Circle Lady Redskins hosted their annual softball youth camp from Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19.

Led by head coach Chris Davis, the mission was simple.

“We want to get involved in the community,” Davis said. “We want to bring the girls from the community here and show them our program. But, it is also about getting our players involved.”

Letting his players take the lead was a key for Davis.

Many current and former Lady Redskins were in attendance to provide guidance and tips for the campers.

Players such as Savannah Frachiseur, Kaylynn Scaffe and more were on the field serving as the coaches for the camp.

“[It is about] letting them see the other side — the teaching side,” Davis said. “From a coaching standpoint, if I see them being able to teach it, I know that they understand it. Understanding what we are doing and having an appreciation for the coaching side.

“It is nice to just let loose and let go. [It is] three days of fun.”

In the three days, Davis wanted to ensure each kid left the camp with a better understanding of the basics of the game.

“Today, we did the baserunning,” Davis said. ‘The fundamentals of running through first base. [We tell] the little kids, ‘Don’t stop on first base, run through the base.’ Relay lines, show them how to move your body. We teach them tee drills and proper throwing form and ground balls.”