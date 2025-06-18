Social Circle earns GHSA region Sportsmanship Award

Georgia’s Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs) proudly sponsor the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award and announced the 64 GHSA-member high schools that received this year’s award.

The award honors schools that demonstrated impeccable sportsmanship during the 2023-2024 school year.

The GHSA named Social Circle High School as the recipient of the award for Region 4A-Division I.

“Congratulations to all of the region winners of the GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for 2023-24,” says Dr. Robin Hines, GHSA executive director. “It is an honor for these member schools to be selected by their regions for this award. The characteristics of good sportsmanship are critical to the development of our young people as they transition into productive adults. The GHSA applauds our schools on this accomplishment and appreciates Georgia’s EMCs for their support of this outstanding recognition program.”

Since 2006, the GHSA and Georgia’s EMCs have sponsored the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award which reinforces the GHSA philosophy: “Students, athletes, coaches, spectators and all others associated with high school activities programs should adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility.” Schools winning this award are thus honored for displaying exemplary sportsmanship during competition throughout the school year.

Student athletes, fellow students, school staff, parents and event spectators are recognized for the sportsmanship they display. The award is not only a school honor, but a community honor as well. The GHSA region secretaries select winners based upon sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the school year.

Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Awards are presented annually to GHSA-member high schools, with a winner in each of the 64 regions from the eight classifications, by EMC representatives during fall athletic events and school assemblies.