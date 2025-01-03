Social Circle earns commanding win at Heart of Dixie Classic

VESTAVIA HILLS, Al. — The Redskins made a splash at another out-of-state tournament last weekend in their trip to the Heart of Dixie Classic at Vestavia Hills High School.

Ten teams competed in the event, but it was Social Circle that captured first place (643 points) by a wide margin. As individuals, multiple Redskins placed along with even earning the award for Most Outstanding Wrestler.

The Redskins took home first place with the hosting Vestavia Hills following behind in second place with 487 team points.





Six Redskins earn first place





Multiple Redskins earned the top place in their respective weight classes, but James Seivers had himself a day in the 134-pound weight class.

Seivers competed in six matches during the event and won all via fall.

After capturing wins in the first three rounds, Seivers defeated Vestavia Hills’ Walker Brown and Enterprise’s Kameron Stiffler before beating Stiffler again in the first place match to end his day 6-0.

By meet’s end, Seivers was awarded as the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the event.

James Seivers with his "Most Outstanding Wrestler" plaque following his 6-0 performance at the Heart of Dixie Classic. - photo by Contributed Photo



Gable Hargove took home first place for Social Circle in the 115-pound weight class.

After winning his first four matches of the event, Gable lost to Vestavia Hill’s Matthew Campbell in the fifth round, which set up a rematch between the two in the championship match for the weight class.

In the final match, Gable got his revenge with a 4-0 decision win to take the first place spot.

Cohen Hargrove took home first place, too, with a 6-0 day in the 122-pound weight class.

Cohen began the day with three consecutive wins via technical fall before beating Vestavia Hills’ Cade Jagello and Thompson’s Brody Logan both by fall to advance to the first place match.

From there, Cohen took down Enterprise’s Karter Stiffler via fall to earn the top placement.

In the 159-pound weight class, Dane Kracht earned first place with a perfect 6-0 record in the event.

Three technical fall wins set up Kract to defeat Cambridge’s Eric Moelter and Bob Jones’ Jackson Caballero to advance to the first place match.

Kracht defeated Vestavia Hills’ Grayer Manown via technical fall to earn first place in his respective weight class.

Dillon Evans gave Social Circle another 6-0 performance with his first place win in the 217-pound weight class.

Evans won every match via fall and took down Bob Jones’ Sheldon Sharp to take the top placement.

Nick Morrell produced the sixth and final first place finish for the Social Circle in the event.

Morrell earned first place in the 287-pound weight class and won three of his six matches via fall.

Other Redskins place

Outside of the six first place wrestlers, Social Circle still had numerous placers.

Corbin Stephons earned second place in the 108-pound weight class. Stephons went 4-1 before falling to Vestavia Hill’s Ryan McKelvey in the first place match.

Curtis Duren took second place in the 140-pound weight class after falling to Thompson’s Jordan Weltzin in the final two matches of their respective weight class.

Cale Prater captured second place in the 142-pound weight class. Prater began the event with four consecutive wins before falling to Thompson’s Kiowa Vines in the final two matches.





The remainder of Social Circle’s placements:





Jayden Holmes — Third Place (115-pound weight class)

Lauden Ethridge — Third Place (128-pound weight class)

Cooper Begitschke — Fourth Place (152-pound weight class)

Jarett Chriswell — Fourth Place (167-pound weight class)

Erickson Day — Fourth Place (177-pound weight class)

Xzavion Colclough — Fourth Place (192-pound weight class)

Mason Cuendet — Fifth Place (122-pound weight class)

Levi Wall — Fifth Place (146-pound weight class)

Corbin Cleary — Fifth Place (217-pound weight class)

Elijah Smith — Sixth Place (192-pound weight class)

Anderson Anglin — Eighth Place (167-pound weight class)





Social Circle went back home for its next event as the Redskins hosted the Grappler Duals Friday, Jan. 3.