Six Social Circle Redskins earn Georgia Dugout Club All-State honors

Six Social Circle Redskins were named to the 2024 Georgia Dugout Club's (GDC) All-State Team.

The lone First Team member from Social Circle was Landon Davis, who was named First Team infield.

After being named to the Preseason All-State team by GDC, Social Circle senior Luke Smith recieved Second Team pitcher honors.

Junior Caden Richardson was named to the Second Team as a pitcher.

Brayden Allen and Landon Harpe were tabbed with Second Team infeld honors.

Luke Cross wrapped up the list with a Second Team utlity honor.

First Team :

Landon Davis



Second Team: