Six Social Circle Redskins earn Georgia Dugout Club All-State honors

Six Social Circle Redskins were named to the 2024 Georgia Dugout Club's (GDC) All-State Team.
The lone First Team member from Social Circle was Landon Davis, who was named First Team infield.
After being named to the Preseason All-State team by GDC, Social Circle senior Luke Smith recieved Second Team pitcher honors.
Junior Caden Richardson was named to the Second Team as a pitcher.
Brayden Allen and Landon Harpe were tabbed with Second Team infeld honors.
Luke Cross wrapped up the list with a Second Team utlity honor.
