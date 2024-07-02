By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Six Social Circle Redskins earn Georgia Dugout Club All-State honors
Luke Smith (5) was one of six Social Circle Redskins that earned a spot on Georgia Dugout Club's All-State team. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Six Social Circle Redskins were named to the 2024 Georgia Dugout Club's (GDC) All-State Team.

The lone First Team member from Social Circle was Landon Davis, who was named First Team infield.

After being named to the Preseason All-State team by GDC, Social Circle senior Luke Smith recieved Second Team pitcher honors.

Junior Caden Richardson was named to the Second Team as a pitcher.

Brayden Allen and Landon Harpe were tabbed with Second Team infeld honors.

Luke Cross wrapped up the list with a Second Team utlity honor.


First Team :

  •   Landon Davis


Second Team:

  •   Luke Smith
  •   Caden Richardson
  •   Brayden Allen
  •   Landon Harpe
  •   Luke Cross