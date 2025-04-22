Multiple Redskins leave Region 4A-Division I meet as champions

MORROW, Ga. — Social Circle earned a slew of region titles at the Region 4A-Division I meet at Utopian Academy on Saturday, April 19.

As a team, the Lady Redskins earned first place with a total of 178. Lamar County and Putnam County followed in second and third place with 151 and 85, respectively.

For the Redskins’ boys track and field team, they finished in second place as a team with a score of 167, less than 10 points behind first-place Lamar County with 176.5.

In total, Social Circle earned 12 first place medals at the meet.

Social Circle’s girls track and field team had a successful day in Morrow against six other region foes.

Three-time state champion, Jada Hyman, put herself well on her way to a fourth consecutive title as she claimed a pair of first place finishes at the region meet.

Hyman earned first place in the girls’ 200-meter dash with a time of 24.56. In the girls’ 400-meter dash, Hyman finished in first with a time of 57.70.

Following the event, Social Circle head track and field coach, Tim Kemp, was more than pleased with the effort from one of the program’s greats.

“I am so impressed with this young lady that words cannot explain the excitement to express my admiration and gratitude for Jada and the young leader she has become,” Kemp said.

Brielle Price finished right behind Hyman in the 400-meter in second place with a time of 1:02.97.

Price went on to claim first place in the girls’ triple jump with a score of 34-9.

Sophia Fontenot earned third place in the girls’ 100-meter(12.87) and fourth place in the girls’ 200-meter(27.36).

Fontenot also finished in third place in the girls’ long jump with a score of 16-1.

In the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, Taylor Himes claimed first place with a time of 51.39. Taylor Key finished in second place(53.88) and Maloni Hundley claimed fourth(54.95) in the same event.

Himes and Hundley finished in second(17.87) and third(18.60) in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, respectively.

The Lady Redskins earned a pair of first place finishes in the relay events.

Social Circle’s girls relay team claimed first place in both the 4x200(1:48.00) and the 4x400(4:29.71). They finished in third place(53.51) in the 4x100.

Lenzi Gaither secured a trio of top-three placements. Gaither finished second in the girls’ 800-meter(3:03.39) and third in both the girls’ 1600-meter(6:47.92) and the 3200-meter(18:55.01).

Mariah McGuire finished in fourth place in the girls’ discus with a score of 76-8.

In the girls’ shot put, Z’kiya Stewart and Jameria Cost finished in third and fourth place, respectively.

On the boys side, things were led by a pair of first place finishes from Cornelius CJ Scott.

Scott earned first place in both the boys’ 100-meter(10.66) and 400-meter(48.69).

Quenton Ervin matched Scott with two first place medals of his own.

Ervin claimed first place in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles(14.88) and the 300-meter hurdles.

Jaylen Victor finished in second place in the boys’ 200-meter(22.49) and third place in the boys’ 100-meter(11.12).

Derrick White finished behind Scott in the 400-meter in second place with a time of 51.65. Antonio Bailey finished in fourth place in both the 200-meter(22.81) and the 400-meter(51.99).

Similar to the Lady Redskins, the boys team earned two first place medals in the relay events.

Social Circle came out victorious in the boys’ 4x100(44.25) and the 4x400(3:28.26). In the 4x800, the Redskins finished in third place with a time of 10:07.25.

In the field event, White earned a pair of second place finishes in the boys’ high jump(6-2) and the long jump(22-6.5).

In the boys’ triple jump, Davion Jackson earned fourth place with a score of 41-1.

Travis Whitby claimed fourth place in the boys’ shot put with a score of 36-2.