Macy Langley’s relationship with softball helped make her signing with Pensacola State softball possible

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Macy Langley first picked up a softball at eight years old when she started playing travel ball. A year later, Langley and her family realized her potential and Langley became enthralled with the sport playing nearly every weekend and practicing all week.

All the busy weekends and long hours Langley invested in her favorite sport were encapsulated into a special ceremony on Tuesday — a ceremony where Langley signed a scholarship to Pensacola State to continue her softball career in college.

“I have worked so hard my whole life to get to this point,” Langley said. “I always knew I wanted to play college softball and signing that paper today really made me realize that all that hard work paid off.”

Tuesday’s signing, which took place inside Social Circle High School’s media center, was set up by Langley’s Sept. 27 commitment.

Since her commitment, other programs like Thomas University and Georgia Highlands expressed interest for Langley to visit. Also, Langley’s personality of being a “homebody” weighed on her mind as Pensacola State is over 360 miles away.

Nevertheless, after one official visit to the campus and many conversations with Pensacola State’s coaches, all those thoughts subsided and made Pensacola State the clear choice.

“I’ve never doubted that I would be happy there,” Langley said. “It’s everything I wanted in college. The closer I got with my coaches the more comfortable I felt about going there.”

Throughout her softball career, Langley has competed on big stages. For instance, in her four-year career at Social Circle, Langley has experienced a region championship season and back-to-back state playoff runs at South Commons Complex in Columbus.

Just a few weeks ago, Langley was instrumental in the Lady Redskins finishing as state runners up.

Not only has Langley been a part of monumental seasons at Social Circle, but she has been a leading proponent for the Lady Redskins’ success.

Closing out her senior year, Langley recorded a .422 batting average, 10 home runs and 42 RBIs all while registering 101.2 innings in the pitcher’s circle with a 2.203 ERA and 80 strikeouts.

Her efforts led to all Region 5A-Division I coaches voting her as its defensive player of the year, after a year prior being named Region 8A-Public’s co-pitcher of the year.

Langley’s senior year performance was recognized statewide after being selected to compete in the GADC All Star game on Nov. 13 at Truist Park.

When asked about her favorite part of playing softball, though, accomplishments and accolades were not mentioned by Langley.

“The friendships I’ve made while playing are what I love most,” Langley said.

For Langley, some of her best friendships have come through her role on Social Circle’s softball team, too. Langley credited the community supporting Social Circle to help champion athletes like herself.

And that support was on full display as Langley put pen to paper.

“Social Circle is a small town, but their support is huge,” Langley said. “ I have had so much support from the coaches, teachers and locals. You’re friends with everyone. Having close relationships makes you want to work harder so you don’t let them down. I love Social Circle and I’m so thankful for this community.”

Now, even though the ink has dried on the scholarship and it is definite that Langley’s dream of playing softball is coming true, Langley admitted there are times it still doesn’t seem real.

Despite that, Langley is ecstatic that the next chapter of her career is on the horizon.

“I grew up watching college softball and thinking they were so good and so much older. Well now that’s me,” Langley said. “I’m most excited about playing with a new team, meeting new people and getting better at my sport.”