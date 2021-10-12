Prep Softball: REGION CHAMPS

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Lady Redskins softball team had a bright ending to a dreary week.

After the weather finally cooperated, Social Circle captured the Region 8A-Public Championship on Saturday.

All it needed to do was win one game against Commerce to accomplish this feat.

Losing the first game 8-4 (in eight innings) delayed the championship ceremony a bit, but it didn’t deter the Lady Redskins from their goal.

They won game two 11-8 and, therefore, won the season series against Commerce 2-1 to break the tie for first place.

Interestingly, Social Circle entered the top of the final inning trailing 8-6.

Patience at the plate started the 5-run inning to lead the comeback.

Halie Richardson began the top of the seventh inning with a lead-off walk that was followed with Alexa Wykoff reaching base on an error. Macy Langley earned a walk, too, that loaded the bases. Gracie Jones watched the pitcher throw four balls yet again to score the first run of the inning.

The bats got going from there.

Avery Bedsole singled to right field that scored Wykoff from third base. Savannah Frachiseur came up to the plate next and drilled a single to center field that scored Langley.

Frachiseur’s RBI gave Social Circle a 9-8 lead.

Kaylynn Scaffe provided a couple of insurance runs.

She singled to right field and recorded two RBIs in the process. Courtesy runner Laura Tully scored as well as Bedsole to give the Lady Redskins the definitive 11-8 advantage.

Morgan Chambers went to the mound and closed the deal with a one, two, three inning.

Richardson recorded the last out when Commerce lined out to her in center field.

With the region championship on the line, Social Circle displayed the heart of a champion to come back and defeat the Lady Tigers.

It’ll need that same effort as they host the first round of the state playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The Lady Redskins will face the Bowdon Red Devils as the No. 1 seed.