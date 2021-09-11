Langley leads Lady Redskins with hot bat

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – Warning: Macy Langley’s bat is blazing!

Opposing pitchers have had to approach Langley’s at-bats with caution because of her dominant performances at the plate as of late.

Hitting .474 in the past five games, Langley just wants to maintain her production at a high level each game.

“I’ve been hitting pretty good and I want to keep that streak going,” Langley said. “If I think I can [hit a home run], then I set my body to do it and usually succeed.”

Hitting home runs hasn’t been an issue for the junior having hit four in the past five games.

Langley’s home run tour started on Sept. 1 against Monroe Area High School where she recorded seven RBIs. The first four RBIs came courtesy of a grand slam she drilled over the center field fence in the top of the third inning.

One at-bat later, Langley homered again. This time, it was a three-run shot to center field.

Langley’s productivity carried over to Social Circle’s next game six days later against Newton High School. All it took was one pitch in her first at-bat of the game for Langley to homer again.

Langley delivered a three-run bomb to left field.

Though Langley didn’t bring any runs across the plate against Jefferson on Sept. 8, her home run tour didn’t stop there.

Social Circle hosted Lake Oconee Academy for a doubleheader on Thursday.

In the first game, Langley drilled yet another three-run homer in the top of the seventh. She didn’t hit a home run to close out the week, but Langley did go 2-for-3 while bringing another runner in to score.

As a result of her recent hot streak, Langley has recorded 15 RBIs for the Lady Redskins over the last five games.

Head coach, Bryan Eades said it seems as if the ball ‘jumps off’ Langley’s bat.

“She’s hitting the ball hard,” Eades said. “As long as she can do that and hit line drives, she’ll be a good person to have in that four spot.”

Even so, Langley wants to build upon the past few outings.

Right now, her season batting average is .380 with 22 RBIs and she has only struck out three times thus far. In addition to her contributions at the plate, Langley has also pitched 18 innings this season where she’s recorded 17 strikeouts and only surrendered two walks.

Moving forward, Langley wants to expand the current home run tour she is on. She plans to turn this spurt into a hot stretch, hopefully lasting for several more weeks.

“I’ve been focusing a lot more on base mechanics,” Langley said. “I’m trying to get my hands faster so I can adjust to each pitcher I face. It’s recruiting season so I hope this goes all the way until I get signed.”

Up next for Langley and her squad is a trip to Madison County on Monday.