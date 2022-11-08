Social Circle softball seniors usher family environment into softball program

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Between games at Columbus a few weeks ago, the Social Circle Lady Redskins were in a batting cage warming up. Keeping the environment loose were the players by playing senior Madalyn Spinks’ favorite artist Taylor Swift on a mobile speaker.

Songs like “Speak Now” and “Enchanted” were blaring from the Lady Redskins’ cage with the players singing along. The Lady Redskins were doing this on their way to a No. 2 finish at state.

“We were all singing at the top of our lungs in front of six random teams,” Spinks said. “We walked down to our field like that with our speaker and us singing. We were getting weird looks, but it hyped us up.”

Spinks said how the family the team built — which she believed was on display in that moment — helped lead to a deep run in the state playoffs. Social Circle concluded a 26-8 overall season where the Lady Redskins also finished as region runners up in Region 5A-Division I.

At the top of the family tree were four seniors: Spinks, Halie Richardson, Macy Langley and Harley Gardner.

Richardson highlighted how the experience in Columbus her senior year was surreal.

“I think it was cool how we lost the first game and then came back and made it all the way to the championship game,” Richardson said.