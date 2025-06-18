Lady Redskins earn GACA All-State honors

The accolades have continued to roll in for the Social Circle Lady Redskins as many players were recognized by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association(GACA).

In total, four Lady Redskins received honors.

The first was senior Alana Ferguson, who was named as the GACA All-State Player of the Year for Class A-Division I.

Ferguson scored 57 goals on her way to becoming the Region 4A-Division I Offensive Player of the Year along with a spot on the region’s First Team.

After her season concluded, Ferguson signed to continue playing soccer at Concord University.

Senior Faith Young earned a spot on the GACA First Team.

Young was named to the Region 4A-Division I First Team and netted the second most goals on the team with 18.

Senior Claire Ray was also named to the GACA First Team.

Ray ended her season with First Team All-Region honors with a pair of goals.

Junior Kara Taylor earned a spot on the GACA Second Team. Taylor played in many different roles for the Lady Redskins in 2025 and netted seven goals.