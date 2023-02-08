IMPACT PLAYER: Aidan Crutchfield impresses at state swim meet

ATLANTA — Last week, swim teams from all over the state competed in the Georgia High School Association state dive and swim meet held at Georgia Tech Aquatic Center. Among all of the participants was Social Circle’s Aidan Crutchfield who earned state runner up in the 1A-3A diving championships.

Crutchfield was pleased with his performance on the state stage.

“I feel happy because I did better this year.” Crutchfield said. “I practiced a lot so I could get better.”

In his sophomore year, Crutchfield pointed to the amount of practice he does that helped get to this point early in his high school career.

There is also something Crutchfield does to assist with his mental approach to each meet.

“I just try to block everything out and focus on my dives,” Crutchfield said.

Accomplishing that allows Crutchfield to enjoy his favorite part about diving.

“I like the feeling when I am flipping through the air,” Crutchfield said. “It feels like I am flying.”

Though Crutchfield just concluded his sophomore season with Social Circle’s swim team, he’s been diving competitively for five full years now. Being a part of the Redskins’ swim team is the only extra curricular activity Crutchfield participates in, too.

Crutchfield’s motivation to succeed in swimming stems from his drive to improve. Not only that, but he’s realized something about himself through his career.

His dedication to the sport is why Crutchfield treats each meet the same way, no matter what level it is on.

And, with two years remaining on his high school career at Social Circle, Crutchfield already has an idea of his future aspirations.

“I would love to be able to go to college and dive at that level,” Crutchfield said.



