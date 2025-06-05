Hyman caps Social Circle career with signing to Clark Atlanta

Just days after turning the tassel on her time in high school, Social Circle's Jada Hyman signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her track and field career at Clark Atlanta University next year.

Redskins’ track and field head coach Tim Kemp believes she is a prime example of who other student athletes should strive to be.

"She's the definition of a role model," Kemp said. "She's an awesome young lady to coach that never complains, even when she was hurting. There was one time I told her she couldn't run, because I didn't want her to hurt herself more. She practically begged me to compete and ended up running anyways, setting a school record in the event. That's the type of young lady she is."

Hyman's determination to excel kept her busy constantly during her time at Social Circle.

On top of being a three-time state champion on the track in the 400-meter dash, Hyman was also a standout on the basketball court and softball diamond. She played fast-pitch for three of her four prep years and was a mainstay on the hardwood as a four-year starter.

Not only did Hyman succeed during that time, she broke records. She leaves Social Circle holding five different Redskin track and field records, while also crossing the 1,000-point career milestone as the basketball team's captain.

Her mentality and approach to competition is what put her on multiple collegiate radars.

"I learned to take the opportunity when it presents itself," Hyman said. "There's no reason to be discouraged or scared, because everyone has challenges. You have to know how to overcome them, and Social Circle taught me how teamwork and personal work ethic helps with that."

Hyman plans to enroll at Clark Atlanta for the fall semester after being recruited by a handful of different track and field programs.

Panthers' head coach Carmellia Shivers-Cole played a big role in Hyman's commitment.

"I really liked the campus and the people, but the coach really sold me on coming to Clark Atlanta," Hyman said. "I'm most excited about being able to explore not just the athletic side of things, but the academics, too, so I'll be able to get my major. I feel like I can do big things there, and I'm just ready to go out and compete."

Hyman's main collegiate event will be the 400-meter dash, but there's a chance she ends up competing in relay races, as well.

After putting pen to paper, her father, Jeremy Reynolds, acknowledged that Clark Atlanta just seemed like the best fit for her.

"It's exciting to see her succeed and get the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level," Reynolds said. "The most important thing was finding the right fit for her. Out of all the schools we visited, we wanted to find the one where she felt the most at home, and Clark Atlanta was that place."

At the end of the day, Hyman will leave a lasting impression on Social Circle athletics and the teammates she met along the way.

"She's just the type of person you want to be around," Kemp said. "We were on the phone with their coach for 30 minutes the weekend before she committed, and most of what we talked about was character. They are getting our crown jewel, and I can't say enough about the young lady. She did everything the right way on and off the field, and I can't wait to see what she does at the next level."