HOOPS PREVIEW: Social Circle girls basketball works toward continuity

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Around this time last year, the Social Circle girls basketball team set forth a goal to establish a winning culture. After ending a six-year hiatus from the postseason as the No. 3 seed, head coach Dave LaBarrie feels like his team accomplished their goal.

The aim gets higher this season.

By establishing a winning mindset with the returning players, LaBarrie wants to see a better player turnout moving forward.

“We’ve got to get some continuity with the players,” LaBarrie said. “And this year, we have six kids coming back. I want to build our numbers so we can possibly have enough kids for a JV team for the first time in I don’t know how long.”

Of the returning players, Jada Hyman seems to be the alpha. As a freshman, she led the team with 13.1 points per game and averaged 2.3 assists per game.

Other notable returners include senior Ella Archer who contributed 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore Alana Ferguson had 3.7 points per game a season ago as well as Zikierra Stewart’s 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

LaBarrie has placed the onus on the returners to advance past the first round in this year’s state playoffs. In fact, he firmly believes this year’s team can do just that.

“I want us to do a little bit more than just getting to the state tournament,” LaBarrie said.”I want to at least move on past that first round. I’d like to go all the way, but you never know.”

The Lady Redskins also lost some production when the class of 2022 graduated.

Taylor Favors filled the stat book up all season averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, three assists and 2.3 steals per game. Bunea Marable was second behind Favors last season averaging 3.2 rebounds per game.

LaBarrie feels like his team learned something valuable last season, too, with last year’s result.

“They learned what it takes to win and the work you have to put in,” LaBarrie said.”And you have to play team basketball. You’re not going to win if you’re selfish.”

Social Circle’s season tips off on Nov. 26 with a home matchup against Walnut Grove followed by back-to-back road tests at M.L. King and Morgan County. Its Region 5A-Division I slate of games commences on Jan. 24, 2023 as Social Circle welcomes Jasper County.

From now until Jan. 24, though, LaBarrie has one task for his players.

“I want to see the camaraderie between the players. It’s not even about basketball in the beginning, but it’s more about working as a team,” LaBarrie said. “Having team camaraderie works, but it’s hard to get.”



