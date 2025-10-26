Newton Rams rock the Rockdale County Bulldogs on Homecoming night

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Saturday night showdown between the Newton Rams and the Rockdale County Bulldogs was never close. Once again, Newton scored a statement victory, dominating the Bulldogs in a 59-3 homecoming showcase.

Saturday’s performance provided a spotlight in the rise of Newton’s passing game. Senior quarterback Deron Benson threw for four touchdowns, with two apiece going to seniors Derrick Miller and Jaqwan Carr.



Newton’s young running back core was just as important as Kevin Hartsfield, Karter Lumpkin and Darius “Hercules” White all saw the end zone, too.



“We wanted to come out here and send a message,” said head coach Josh Skelton. “We challenged our guys on being physical, being a dominant force and just playing to our standard.”







Game Action





After Newton won the opening toss, it was clear the Rams would look to score quickly. It only took three plays, as the sophomore sensation Hartsfield found the end zone within two minutes.

A quick three-and-out gave the ball back to the Rams. Two minutes later, it was the speedster Miller who zoomed past everyone for Newton’s second score with 8:12 left in the first quarter.



The next drive proved to be Rockdale County’s best of the night. Led by sophomore running back Malachi Veasley, the Bulldogs marched all the way down to the goal line. But the Rams defense stood pat, holding the ‘Dogs to a field goal.



Two plays after the kickoff, the Benson to Miller connection resumed, this time with a 65-yard touchdown to put the Rams up 21-3.



“It felt amazing,” Miller said. “Everything was clicking for us tonight.”



Shortly after the start of the second quarter, Braylon Miller was next on-deck. The two-way junior delivered a big hit that resulted in a forced fumble. This set up a 9-yard rushing score from Lumpkin to put the game out of reach early.



With their backs against the wall, the Bulldogs were in a must-score situation 15 minutes into the game. But an overthrown pass by quarterback Deontae Burtts was picked off by Landes “Nightmare” English to give the ball right back to the Rams.



A quick march down the field resulted in Hartsfield’s second touchdown of the night, dragging five Rockdale County defenders along the way.



After another three-and-out by the Bulldogs, it was Jaqwan’s Carr turn to join the party, as he was on the receiving end of 65-yard play to put the Rams up 44-3.



Just when everyone thought they were done, the Rams almost found paydirt again with another Miller touchdown. But the play was called back due to a penalty, ending the Rams’ hopes for a 50-point first half.



This only seemed to fire up the Rams, as within four minutes, Benson found Carr once again for another long play to give the Rams a 49-point lead.



“It felt great,” Carr said of his two touchdown performance. “Especially going up top against that corner… it felt great.”



With the clock running, the Rams found the end zone one more time with a Herculean-like effort from White.



The Bulldogs remained determined to find any sort of positive momentum. But those hopes were dashed by defensive standout George Bell, forcing Rockdale County’s second fumble of the night and putting a ribbon on homecoming night







Looking ahead





With November right around the corner, the Rams are playing their best football this year. Saturday’s win marked Newton’s third consecutive win after a disappointing defeat against top-ranked Grayson.

Should Newton win next week – or if Archer loses against Grayson – they will host a first-round playoff game. But it will not come easy, as the Rams will play a team with postseason aspirations of their own in South Gwinnett.



Newton’s regular season finale kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Sharp Stadium.





