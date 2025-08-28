Newton finishes runner-up at AEBL Hoops TOC Championship

ATLANTA – Fans got to see a glimpse of the upcoming 2025-26 basketball season on display, as the Newton Rams faced the Cedar Grove Saints at the AEBL Hoops TOC Championship on Sunday. However, their run ended in defeat, as the Saints defeated the Rams in a 52-40 result.

The Rams narrowly got in the championship game after senior newcomer Jared White nailed a buzzer-beater in overtime. However, with White unavailable for the championship game, Newton had to find other ways to produce momentum.

That initially began with senior big man Cayden Young and freshman Kingston Clahar, who scored the first four points of the game. But unfortunately for the Rams, those four points would be all they would score in the first quarter, as the Saints went on a 21-0 run.

The momentum continued to sway towards Cedar Grove, as the Saints went up 26-6 midway through the second quarter. But a run by Newton guards TJ Sands and Jayden Scott allowed the Rams to rally back in the game, trailing 29-19 to end the first half.

While the Saints continued to produce some offensive momentum, it was Sands who shined for the Rams, scoring all of Newton's points until 2:10 in the third frame. Scott then joined in on the fun, keeping the Rams in the game as they trailed 40-32 to end the third quarter.

Scott continued to be a driving force on both ends of the floor, with the Rams getting as close as four points away from Cedar Grove’s lead. But the Saints proved to be too elusive, driving the gap between the two teams further in the closing minutes. In the end, the Saints walked away with the win and the championship.

Sands, who primarily played as a reserve last season, finished as the team’s leading scorer with 17 points. Scott finished with 12, while Young added six of his own.

After falling to Wheeler in the 6A State Championship game, the Rams are expected to once again be a championship contender. However, the team will look vastly different as the entire starting five from last season is now gone.

It is expected that players like Scott, Sands, White and Young will step up as key pieces moving forward.