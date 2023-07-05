Mariah Williams returns home to help lead Braves Clinic

COVINGTON, Ga. — A familiar face popped up at a softball clinic the Atlanta Braves hosted at Turner Lake Softball Complex in conjunction with the Newton County Recreation Department.

Mariah Williams — a current Fort Valley State shortstop and class of 2020 Newton High School alumna — assisted with teaching kids the ins and outs of softball.

Once she found out that one of the 48 Braves Clinics would be held in Covington, Williams jumped at the opportunity to volunteer.

“I was like, ‘Oh yes. I need to get in that camp. That’s my hometown.’ I actually have my high school coach, coach Bell and two of her daughters are out here. I remember when we were about to start running, one little girl was like, ‘She can’t race us, she’s a professional player.’ I was like, ‘No, I’m not a professional player. I’m just an alumni here.’”

Williams helped lead all 40-plus kids who registered through drills at the infield position group as well as basic fundamentals.

That was a huge experience for Williams.

“I’m trying to get them to see the ball in, field it, take a good step and throw it right into the net,” Williams said. “That is always something key that we’re making sure that they learn the right fundamentals to further them into their careers. And hopefully they’ll be able to grow up and play college ball one day just like me.”

Williams’ softball career began as part of a tee ball team through the Newton County Recreation Department. Her dad along with Horace Stroud, the current athletic manager for the recreation department, were two of her coaches back then.

Starting out, Williams played second base as her primary position.

The purple field at Turner Lake Softball Complex was one of the fields Williams can vividly recall playing on.

Williams was greeted with nostalgia upon entering the complex.

“As soon as I walked in, I was like, ‘Dang, this is where it all started.’ It brings back so many memories,” Williams said. “Just to see me now where I’m playing at and being able to come back to do what I love it’s amazing. It’s kind of sentimental, but I got to keep the tears in.”

After playing with the recreation department, Williams moved up the ranks and ended up playing her high school career as a Newton Lady Ram.

She played all four years and, during that time, the Lady Rams never missed the postseason mark.

Amid all of the action she saw as a center fielder at 1 Ram Way, one moment stands out in Williams’ mind.

“I played with some of the best of the best,” Williams said. “My favorite memory I say is, my senior year when we beat Archer. That was something major for me. I knew before I graduated I wanted to at least beat Grayson or Archer one time in my high school career. And we did that. It was like, ‘Yeah, we got y’all at least one time at least.’”

Now, Williams is the shortstop for the Fort Valley State University Lady Wildcats.

Earlier in June, Williams played in the Minority Softball Prospects HBCU All-Star game as considered one of the 40 best HBCU softball players from Division I, Division II and NAIA programs nationwide.

In her junior season as a Lady Wildcat, Williams led her squad with four home runs, 23 stolen bases, a .503 on-base percentage and 41 runs scored. She completed the season with a .383 batting average and 22 RBIs, too.

Williams’ performance earned her All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference First Team honors.

According to Williams, though, none of her success would be possible without the support of Newton County.

“They’ve been there my whole life. Horace has been with me since I was a little girl. My dad’s here and they’ve always been there to support me, walk me through and give me whatever I needed to help get me to where I’m at now,” Williams said. “They’re very loving people. They want to see you go down the right route.”

That is why, it was surreal for Williams to be back at her old stomping grounds where her love for softball was berthed. Now, she hopes she can inspire the next generation of players.

“I love helping the kids,” Williams said. “I’m glad to be home and giving back to the community. It’s what I love to do. I give my heart and passion into this. I find it extremely fun.”



