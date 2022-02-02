PREP FOOTBALL: Farmer picks Florida

COVINGTON, Ga. — Star Eastside offensive lineman Jalen Farmer received numerous offers from various SEC programs in his career. By the time of National Signing Day, Farmer cut the field down to Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Kentucky.

However, when the time came to make the announcement, Farmer didn’t take long to say he was taking his talents to the University of Florida.

After it was all said and done Wednesday, Feb. 2, Farmer said he was 100% confident in his final decision.

“I feel like I’m going home,” Farmer said. “When I stepped on campus, it was like I was meant to be there.”

Florida was the first SEC school to give Farmer an official offer Aug. 1, 2021. Just over a month later, he committed to the Gators on Sept. 10.

More SEC offers ensued. In addition to the aforementioned schools, Mississippi State made an offer on Nov. 8, 2021.

To make things more interesting, the Gators fired then-head coach Dan Mullen on Nov. 21 and replaced him with Billy Napier on Dec. 5.

Three days after his hiring, Napier made an in-home visit to Farmer in Covington.

Then, just seven days before his signing, Farmer received an offer from the University of Alabama led by seven-time national champion head coach Nick Saban.

Through it all, Farmer said he never wavered in his commitment to the Gators.

“Every school has something great to offer with the facilities, coaching staff and everything,” Farmer said. “But, like I said, Florida just felt like home.”

Farmer, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound senior offensive lineman, is rated a 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

Along with his rating, Farmer racked up quite a few accolades throughout his Eagles career.

As a senior, he was voted Lineman of the Year for Region 8-AAAAA and made appearances on a few All-State football teams.

But for Farmer, the support of family, friends and coaches has meant the most.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here,” Farmer said. “We’ve gone through a lot of adversity and [the coaches] taught me to have a better work ethic.”

Once he gets to Gainesville, Florida, this fall, Farmer said he plans to immediately go to work and get acclimated to the area and his new teammates.

But as he is excited to join Gator nation, Farmer stressed that there will never be another feeling like donning the green and silver at Eastside.

“I grew up with almost everyone in the stands,” Farmer said. “I’ll miss playing with my guys and the coaching staff. There’s nothing like high school football.”