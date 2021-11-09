PREP FOOTBALL: Phil’s Pregame Points | GHSA Playoffs Round 1

On the road last week at Greene County, the Redskins’ offensive had their way against the Tigers’ defense. Whether it was a run or a pass, Social Circle could gain consistent yards anyway they wanted to all night. The added bonus was the Redskins had a nice mix of run and passes that kept the defense guessing. To come out with a win on Friday, Social Circle will need to maintain that offensive balance to, like last week, confuse the opposing defense.