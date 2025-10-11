North Oconee survives near upset from Eastside in 14-13 final

COVINGTON, Ga — A defensive performance from the North Oconee Titans (8-0, 4-0 AAAA region 8) helped them prevail 14-13 against their region foe, the Eastside Eagles (4-4, 2-2 AAAA region 8).

To start the contest both teams were trying to feel each other out as both defenses forced a punt on early possession. But the Titans were able to punch the ball late in the first quarter to get on the board first.

Brodie Wiepking scored on a five-yard touchdown run to put the Titans up 7-0.

The Eagles offense was not able to find any rhythm in the first half as they were held scoreless.

The Titans were able to go out into halftime with a 14-0 lead behind the 39-yard touchdown reception from Harrison Faulkner to Dallas Dickerson.

“The offensive guys knew that they had to help the defense that held the one of the best teams in the state,” said Eastside Head Coach Jay Cawthon. “They knew we left a few plays out on the field in the first half on offense.”

The Eagles came out in the second half to force a three-and-out to give their offense the ball following the break.

Senior Quarterback Payton Shaw got the Eagles on the board, as he connected with Jace Taylor for a 36-yard touchdown reception.

Throughout the entirety of the second half Titans punted on all possessions which shifted the momentum on the Eagles side.

“The effort from the entire team was high all night and they were able to claw back in the game which gave us a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter,” Cawthon said.

With the momentum on their side, the Eagles were able to score at the top of the fourth quarter, as Shaw connected with Chase Jordan for his second touchdown pass of the evening. However, the extra-point was blocked, allowing the Titans to enjoy a 14-13 lead.

After Eastside tried to get some additional momentum going, the North Oconee defense overpowered the Eagles offense, allowing the Titans to survive on the road.

The Eagles became the first team of the season to score more than once against the Titans ,which is regarded as one of the state’s best defenses.

Eastside is currently .500 in AAAA Region 8 play with only two games left in the regular season. The Eagles will return to action against the East Forsyth Broncos (5-3, 2-2 AAAA region 8) on the road next Friday evening.

The Broncos are currently fourth in region play after defeating the Walnut Grove Warriors 10-3 on Friday evening.