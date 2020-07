COVINGTON, Ga. — Fresh off the GHSA-mandated dead week, the Eastside High School football team returned to practice Monday to resume its summer program.

The Eagles had their offensive and defensive linemen work out in the morning, followed by skill position players in the afternoon.

Sights from Monday can be seen below:

Mason Wittner | The Covington News Mason Wittner | The Covington News Mason Wittner | The Covington News Mason Wittner | The Covington News