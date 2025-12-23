Eva Davis pens NLI to play softball at Stetson

Long-time Lady Eagle and senior Eva Davis put pen to paper last Friday as she signed to Stetson University to continue her softball career.

From starting as a freshman to starting in the championship series against Kell as a senior, Davis has seen it all.

When the signing was official, Davis shared her thoughts on continuing her career.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to know I'm signed and sealed to Stetson University,” Davis said. “It’s a relief to know my stressful recruiting process is over but such a blessing to be able to continue my athletic and academic career at the D1 level.”

Davis finished her senior year with quality numbers once again as she served as one of the team’s top bats and arms.

Davis’ 1.05 earned run average led the team as she was named as a Region 8-AAAA Co-Pitcher of the Year alongside teammate Kylee Lawrence.

Additionally, Davis earned a spot on the All-Cov News First Team. Davis was named as the All-Cov News Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and received All-Cov News Most Valuable Player honors as a junior.

When she looked back on her high school and travel ball careers, Davis made sure to note how the level of competition has more than prepared her for this next step at Stetson.

“I’ve had the privilege of playing high level travel ball for a long time, getting to face Power 4 commits every weekend,” Davis said. “The girls I will face in the future are kids I have played against a long time, some even being in my college conference. Traveling to Colorado, California, and Indiana has prepared me for the next level, and life on the road. High school ball has allowed me to play against all different ages since I was a freshman. Getting to face older girls at such a young age has helped me mentally prepare for the same thing in college.”

For Davis, there were many factors that led to her choosing the Hatters’ softball program.

“Stetson has a very competitive law program that I was immediately drawn to. Not only am I going for athletics but my academics are very important to me so seeing such a successful program was very important to my college decision,” Davis said. “Also, as soon as I stepped on campus I was in awe of the beauty, the excellent location, how I got the instant feeling of home, and I knew it was definitely somewhere I wanted to spend the next 4 years. Meeting the coaches was also a big part of that as they were very encouraging, welcoming, and just over all nice people. I felt at peace knowing they were going to be big mentors of mine for the next 4 years.”

As Davis prepares for this next step, her favorite moment as a Lady Eagle proved to be one of her final moments in the uniform.

“The thing I will remember the most from my high school career is getting a chance to start in some of the biggest moments as a freshmen and most importantly my senior year winning a state championship with in my opinion the best overall team to come through Eastside,” Davis said.