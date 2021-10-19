PREP SOFTBALL: Eastside, Social Circle remain in hunt for state championship

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two of the four local teams advanced to the second rounds of their respective playoffs. Eastside swept Lithia Springs to advance in the Class 5A playoffs while Social Circle swept Bowdon to continue its journey through the Class A-Public playoffs.

This week, the Lady Eagles and the Lady Redskins will compete in hopes of advancing to the Elite Eight.

As the No. 1 seed, Social Circle will remain at home to face the No. 2 seed from Region 2A-Public, Charlton County.

On the other hand, the No. 2 seed Eastside will hit the road to Columbus. It’ll take on Northside High School in Columbus to face the No. 1 seed from Region 2-5A.

Below are the schedules:

Eastside @ Northside

(in Columbus)

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Game 1 at 5 p.m.

Game 2 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Game 3 at 7 p.m. — *if necessary*





Social Circle vs. Charlton County

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Game 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. — *if necessary*



