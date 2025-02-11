Eastside celebrates National Girls & Women in Sports Week with six signings

On Friday, the Eastside Eagles celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports week by honoring six Lady Eagles who signed to play at the next level.

Prior to the singings, Newton County’s Director of Student Services, Ashante Everett, spoke to the crowd and to the signees about the impact of females in athletics.

After that, a video was shown featuring multiple former Lady Eagles that are currently playing at the next level. In the video, the former Lady Eagles gave words of encouragement and advice to Friday’s signees.

Bailey Franklin — Truett McConnell

Eastside's Bailey Franklin signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Truett McConnell. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Lady Eagles senior, Bailey Franklin, put pen to paper Friday morning as she signed to continue her volleyball career at Truett McConnell University.

Franklin was an integral part of Eastside’s volleyball teams during her four years and was part of multiple playoff appearances.

Following the signing, Franklin shared her thoughts on the day she signed to go on to the next level.

“It is just incredible to have this experience and have the opportunity to play for the next four years is outstanding,” Franklin said. “And everybody that came out to support — it was quite overwhelming, but it was great.”

There were many factors that led to Franklin staying in-state to sign with the Bears, but the coaching staff and the scenary topped the list.

“Just the environment of the college,” Franklin said. “It is in the mountains, so it has a pretty cool view. What really stuck out to me was my college coach. He is a great person and he loves me for me, and that means a lot to me because I have had bad experiences with coaches before. Having a good coach plays a big aspect in playing volleyball.”

During her Eastside career, Franklin's favorite moment was seeing her game elevate.

“It has been a long time, but how much I have been able to see myself grow,” Franklin said. “And all the people I have impacted — the younger people — it means a lot to me that I have this support. I love my coaches for always pushing me.”

Maggie O’Brien — Piedmont University

Maggie O'Brien signed to continue her swim career at Piedmont University. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Maggie O’Brien made her move to Piedmont University official Friday morning during a signing ceremony in the Eagles’ auditorium.

O’Brien signed to Piedmont after a storied swimming career with Eastside.

“Just very excited. Excited to start this new chapter with former teammates and new teammates,” O’Brien said.

Before she could put pen to paper, the senior received kind words from her mother and coach, DeAnna O’Brien. Before that, a video was played for the six signees that included a video message from her sister, Madeline O’Brien, who signed to swim for last year.

As to why she chose to sign with Piedmont, it came down to the coach and the environment.

“He is a great coach and also the family-vibe of Piedmont,” O’Brien said. “It is up in the mountains, it feels very homey.”

Looking back on her time as an Eagles, O’Brien’s favorite moments as any she can spend with her team in the pool.

“Any swim meet,” O’Brien said. “Just being able to experience it with my team and all my best friends. Swimming in general — all of it.”

With her Eastside career behind her, O’Brien is eager and ready for what is to come at the next level.

“I am excited to keep competing,” O’Brien said. “Keep progressing and keep getting better.”

Morgan Sandema — Oglethorpe University

Morgan Sandema during her signing to Oglethorpe University on Friday, Feb. 7. - photo by Garrett Pitts

On Friday, Eastside senior Morgan Sandema signed to play basketball at Oglethorpe University.

Sandema signed in the Eagles’ auditorium alongside five other Eastside female athletes as the school celebrated National Women in Sports Week.

In what proved to be a day of many emotions, Sandeam shared hers following the signing.

“I was really nervous, but I was really happy,” Sandema said.

Prior to putting pen to paper, Sandema’s head coach, Gladys King shared kind words about her senior point guard, who had played a big role on the team throughout her high school career.

During her visits and interactions with the program, the coaching staff is what stood out the most to Sandema.

“The coaches mainly,” Sandema said. “Coach Kat and Coach Jonus, they made it seem like it was player-first and I just loved the environment at Oglethorpe.”

As a junior, Sandema was named to the All-Region team for Region 8-AAAAA.

Sandema credited the Eagles’ basketball program for developing her to become a better player over the course of her career.

“Just working out everyday, and just teaching me how to become a better point guard and teammate,” Sandema said.

While she still plans to make big memories before the end of her senior season, Sandema detailed her favorite moment as a Lady Eagle so far.

“When we beat Jefferson two years ago during senior night,” Sandema said.

Anslee Saunchegraw — Piedmont University

Eastside softball senior Anslee Saunchegraw signed to continue her career at Piedmont University. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Eastside senior Anslee Saunchegraw capped her storied Lady Eagles career Friday morning by signing to Piedmont University.

Following the signing, Saunchegraw shared her emotions about going to the next level.

“Honestly, just excited,” Saunchegraw said. “At this point, it feels like all of my work is showing. I am just excited to take the next step, but part of me is sad because obviously this is my family right here. I would have never imagined coming here four years ago and creating the bonds I did.”

Over the course of four seasons, Saunchegraw proved to be one of the most impactful players for the Lady Eagles, who made it to Columbus for the state playoffs each of her four years.

The welcoming feel of the Piedmont softball program is what ultimately led the Eastside senior to put pen to paper.

“The coaching staff and the environment,” Saunchegraw said. “When I went on my visit, the coaches were very welcoming. It felt like they were seeing me with open arms and made it feel like home, that is the biggest thing. It is not too far away from home, it is only two hours away. I just really like the environment, the girls [and] the coaches.”

Saucnhegraw reflected on her time as an Eagles, noting that the experiences she went through has led her to take nothing for granted.

“I have played a leadership role in the three years I have been here. I am just going to take that to college with me,” Saunchegraw said. “They have shown me that it goes by quick. It felt like it was just yesterday in here I was watching Natalie and Lauren sign, and now it is here. They have taught me to soak in each moment and be grateful for the moments that you are able to be in, because it goes by so fast.”

Saunchegraw is a three-time First Team All-Region selection as well as a three-time All-Cov News First selection.

As a part of four 19-plus win teams, Saunchegraw shed light on what season she puts at the top.

“It would have to be this year’s team,” Saunchegraw saud. “The way we meshed together, it felt like I was just playing with my best friends for four months, it felt amazing. As far as we got, even though we couldn't clinch the state title, being able to work through the losses with them and share the laughs and the memories — it felt amazing. I loved every team I have been on and I am grateful for them.”

Kaela Lay — Paine University

Kaela Lay signed to Paine University during Eastside's signing ceremony. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Eastside’s Kaela Lay put pen to paper Friday morning to join Paine University’s softball team.

Lay signed alongside five other Eagles in a ceremony held in the Eastside auditorium.

Following the event, Lay shared what was going through her head when she was on stage ready to sign.

“I was actually really scared, there were a lot of people in here,” Lay said. “I already talk fast so I had to slow it down a little bit.”

During her visits to Augusta to see the team and the program, Lay experienced many things that ultimately led her to sign.

“I liked the coach and the team when I went on my visit,” Lay said. “They were all included and they came to talk to me.”

As a senior, Lay was named to the All-Cov News Second Team as an outfielder.

Looking back on her time as a Lady Eagle, Lay labeled the team’s first game this season in Columbus as her favorite moment

“Our first game at state against Central Carrollton,” Lay said.

With her college career on deck, Lay expressed how the work done behind the scenes in the Eastside softball program gets the players ready for college softball.

“All of the practicing we do,” Lay said. “We have no time off, we practice, practice, practice. I feel that prepares us for college because college is practice, practice, practice.”

Joanna Funes — Truett McConnell

Eastside senior Joanna Funes signed to continue her soccer career at Truett McConnell. - photo by Garrett Pitts

After a high school career that featured success and setbacks, Eastside senior Joanna Funes signed to continue her soccer career at Truett McConnell ahead of her final season.

Funes signed to the Bears’ soccer program Friday morning alongside five other Eagles that signed, too.

Immediately after the signing, Funes detailed the road she took to get to that point and how the signing was a special moment.“I am just happy to get it over with. I have had to have ankle surgeries, so getting to this point really meant a lot to me,” Funes said. “I thought it was over, because when I got my ankle surgeries it was during the normal recruitment time. So I was like, ‘I don’t know if I am going to make it.’ But, I did,”

For Funes, the religion-aspect of Truett McConnell played a big part in her decision.

“Definitely the coaches and the Christian aspect of it,” Funes said. “It’s a Christian private school. It’s small, which I don’t mind. It really felt like home when I went.”

In reflection of her Lady Eagles’ career, Funes shared how it changed her view on the sport.

“Being here, it made me love the game even more,” Funes said.

As a junior, Funes was named to the Second Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA was named to the First Team All-Cov News girls soccer team.

There are many moments that stood out to Funes during her first three seasons, but there was a pair that came to mind right away.

“When we made it to the Sweet 16 last year,” Funes said. “And my freshman year. When I was a freshman, it was with all the older girls so it was a good experience.”