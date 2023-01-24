AOTW: Jordan Hittle impressing in senior wrestling season with Eastside Eagles

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside’s wrestling team has had a few standout players performing on the mat this season. Toward the top of that list is Jordan Hittle.

At the time of this publication, Hittle was 37-7 in his senior year with the Eagles. The senior wrestler competes in the 132-pound weight class.

Hittle pointed to his preparation process, which he labeled “structured”, as the driving force behind his success.

“It starts the night before as I get my mind in the right headspace for the challenges tomorrow,” Hittle said. “After weigh-ins, I make sure to replenish and fuel my body with the right kinds of nourishment. Lastly, I stretch and warm up.”

The seven losses on Hittle’s record has come with some lessons.

“The season has gone better than I expected,” Hittle said. “I learned more about myself as a wrestler but most importantly as a man. The biggest takeaway from my past seasons was being able to jump levels during the heart of the season. Knowing that there is still some time to make the proper changes that is needed for me to meet my goals.”

Hittle has been wrestling since his eighth grade year. His involvement has helped fuel his long term goals of either being a college or high school wrestling coach one day.

However, that goal is not what prompts him to perform at a high level.

“My biggest motivation to do well is to repay those who have helped me,” Hittle said. “For me, it just gives me this feeling that I do not want to let them down, so I’m going to do my best.”

Despite the impressive record Hittle has put together this year, he knows there is still room for improvement.

And, with the Eagles performing in the tournament already, Hittle anticipates more opportunities to be challenged against some of the best of Class AAAAA.

“The season is not over so there is still work to be done all around,” Hittle said. “I have very few regrets with my training this year although one thing to take away so far is that I need to switch up my wrestling partners at practices and gain experience from different people and different drills that can help me compete better.”