Eastside, Social Circle compete at cross country state meet

CARROLLTON, Ga. — After strong performances at their respective Sectionals meets, the Eastside Eagles and Social Circle Redskins sent both of their boys teams to Carrollton for the state meets.

With over 10 county-area runners in the mix, multiple top 100 finishes were secured.

Social Circle Redskins(Class A-Division I Meet)

The Redskins made it another Class A-Division I meet on Saturday as Social Circle’s boys team qualified to compete in the 5,000-meter run.

All-in-all, four Social Circle runners finished inside the top 100 in the state.

The best finish for the Redskins came from Cohen Hargrove, who claimed 54th place with a time of 19:35.47.

Behind him was his brother, Gable Hargrove, who finished in 61st place with a time of 19:50.12.

Ruel Crutchfield(20:31.44) and Quenton Ervin(20:47.82) finished in 89th and 97th place, respectively.

Other finishes for the Social Circle boys team came from Simeon Gibbs(105th, 20:58.37), Cohen Chambers(157th, 24:19.49) and Maxwell Falanaga(163rd, 25:06.75).

The race was won by Bleckley County’s Jack Harrell, who ran a time of 16:50.42.

As a team, Social Circle placed 13th among 24 total teams.

Eastside Eagles(Class AAAA Meet)

It was yet another season that ended in Carrollton for Eastside cross country as the program continues to excel under head coach Caleb Watson.

Similar to a year ago, the top placement came from sophomore Chance Henderson.

Henderson’s time of 17:24.32 placed him in 41st place — the best time among all county-area runners.

Eastside's boys team at the start line for the Class AAAA race. - photo by Contributed Photo



Behind Henderson was Kaleb Blazina, who finished in 129th place with a time of 18:52.27.

Other finishes for the Eastside boys team came from Hunter Land(148th, 19:25.23), Jackson Dobbs(154th, 20:00.93), Trevor Brown(170th, 21:33.37), Alex Vargas(172nd, 23:02.83) and Tucker Rowe(173rd, 23:03.54).

The race was won by Midtown’s Camerson Collier, who ran a time of 16:07.78.

As a team, Eastside placed in 24th in the boys race.