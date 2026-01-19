Tomberlin pens NLI to Thomas University’s softball program

After a long career on the Alcovy Lady Tigers softball team, senior Olivia Tomberlin officially signed to continue her career at Thomas University.

Tomberlin made the move official during a signing ceremony Friday morning as she was surrounded by family, teammates, coaches and friends.

When it was all said and done, Tomberlin was happy to know she was officially going to play at the next level.

“It’s really exciting because I actually get to go to the next level,” Tomberlin said. “I was on the fence for a long time. If I was going to be able to — being injured and all that — I am just really excited."

Tomberlin missed the entirety of her junior season with injury after earning All-Region honors in both of her first two seasons.

When she returned to the diamond healthy for her senior year, Tomberlin produced another All-Region season.

Apart from her All-Region selections, Tomberlin was apart of the 2023-24 Lady Tigers team that reached the Elite Eight for the first time ever.

Tomberlin noted that the best part of the signing is the fact that her career will not be over anytime soon.

“[The best part is that] it’s not over this summer,” Tomberlin said. “I couldn't stand the fact of it possibly being over this summer and I am definitely excited that I get to keep playing.”

Whether it was her time with the Lady Tigers or on her travel ball team, Tomberlin noted the ways her coaches have prepared her for this next step.

“They have definitely prepared me with my mindset,” Tomberlin said. “Going into any game, playing any level of ball, they just prepared me to have a good mindset to go into that. How to stay up instead of going down and just staying consistent.”

For Tomberlin, the reason she signed with the Night Hawks stemmed from her experiences with the team on her visits.

“They have fun, they are not crazy or mean. They are all fun and easy going,” Tomberlin said. “The girls all love it. During the practice it seemed like everyone wanted to be there and that was a really big thing and a dynamic I was looking for.”