Lady Tigers show offensive prowess in loss to Habersham

COVINGTON, Ga. — A late rally from the Lady Raiders kept Alcovy from its first win of the season on Thursday with a 8-13 defeat.

Alcovy jumped out early with a sizable lead and a quality start from pitcher Olivia Tomberlin, but Habersham slowly chipped away before it broke out to 10 runs in a two-inning span.

Tomberlin’s day started off strong with a pair of strikeouts in the opening frame, and she was immediately given run support on a RBI single from Jakyhia Lawrence to put Alcovy ahead 1-0.

Tomberlin struck out another pair in the second, and the Lady Tigers’ bats broke out once again.

With two runners on base, a sacrifice bunt from Charlee Raulerson scored Aubri Norman from third for a run.

In the next at-bat, Ra’Niya Smith turned on the jet.

Smith sent a line drive over the head of the centerfielder, and the sophomore sprinter all the way around the bases for a two-run inside the park home run.

After another scoreless frame from Tomerlin, she gave herself some help on just one swing.

Tomberlin took the third pitch of the inning to dead center and over the fence for a solo home run to make it a 5-0 Alcovy lead.

However, one inning put the Lady Raiders back into it.

The first two batters reached, and a miscommunication on the infield led to an error that scored Habersham’s first run.

Immediately after, Hailey Bochat secured the Lady Raiders’ first base hit of the game on a groundball through the middle that scored a pair.

An RBI single from Sydney McCalmon scored another to trim the Alcovy lead down to 5-4.

The Tigers secured an additional run in the ensuing frame on a RBI knock from Destiny Floyd, but Habersham did not go away.

The Lady Raiders mounted a two-out rally that saw the team go from a 4-6 deficit to a 10-6 lead.

Habersham’s rally was highlighted by a three-run inside the park home run from Kayla Stevens.

The home runs continued on Thursday when Lawrence sent a ball over the left field wall to trim the lead down to 10-8, but Habersham answered once again with three more runs in the top of the seventh.

The Lady Raiders’ Cheyenne Dobson entered the game on the mound and pitched a one-two-three frame to close out the win for Habersham on the road.

Alcovy fell just short of securing its first win of the 2025 season, but the team showed offensive prowess.

Smith, Tomberlin and Lawrence all came away with home runs in the loss.

Lawrence and FLoyd left with mulit-hit games while Norman finished with three of the team’s 10 walks.

The Lady Tigers will have the weekend off before they have back-to-back road games with Jasper County and Jackson County on Monday, Sept. 8 and Tuesday, Sept. 9, respectively.