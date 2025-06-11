Echols eager to lead Tigers' offense as new offensive coordinator

As teams kick off their summer workouts, the Alcovy Tigers have a new man leading the team’s offense.

Over the offseason, the Tigers named former Cedar Shoals’ coach Thrandon Echols as the team’s newest offensive coordinator.

Echols took over the position recently left by former offensive coordinator Brian Christian, who coached for the Tigers in the 2024-25 season.

Now with the Tigers, Echols shared how the position came about for him.

“I was at Cedar Shoals and we were going through a coaching transition. I was able to get connected with coach Fortson and it was just something in my opinion that was meant to happen,” Echols said. “I live in the Covington area, I was looking for an opportunity close to home anyway.”

Echols’ last stop was at Cedar Shoals, where he served in many different roles throughout his tenure.

After serving as both an offensive assistant and special teams coordinator, Echols was Cedar Shoals’ associate head coach before he made the move to Alcovy.

Prior to his time at Cedar Shoals, Echols coached at Salem High School. There, Echols spent time as an offensive assistant, defensive assistant and defensive coordinator.

Echols played his high school ball at Cedar Shoals, where he was a three-time letter winner. After high school, Echols attended Albany State University where he ran track.

After college, Echols took some time off before diving into the profession he has become passionate about — coaching.

“I like developing young people,” Echols said. “I like pushing them to be the best versions of themselves. I like having a common goal and a common interest. Something that I am passionate about, and something they are developing a passion for.”

Echols has already spent time with the TIgers’ current staff and the team. In May, the Tigers took on the Heritage Patriots in a spring game.

This allowed for Echols to get the first look at what the Tigers can do against other competition later in 2025.

Albeit a young team, Echols was happy with what he saw against the Patriots.

“We are a young team, but the guys are eager to learn, they are eager to win,” Echols said. “In the spring game we were implementing some things but they went out there and competed hard and we have a really passionate group. I have high expectations for this upcoming season.”

One important piece for Echols and the Tigers in 2025 is the emergence of quarterback Trey Bryant, who has shown flashes early into camp.

Bryant took the starting reps in the team’s spring game and has done enough to already impress his new offensive coordinator.

“Trey Bryant has taken the leadership role,” Echols said. “He is that guy, he wants the pressure. He commands the respect from his peers and as he and I get to learn each other, we will build something for an offensive coordinator and a quarterback to work together to be successful.”

With almost two months to prepare for week one, Echold shed light on what people should expect to see from the Alcovy offense this upcoming season.”

“I would say I have a lot of zone principles, but I am a spread option,” Echols said. “We want to spread the field with the passing game and we want to open up lanes within the run game and put pressure on the defense to make them feel uncomfortable. Also taking what the defense gives us. We will be in a structured chaos.”