Bryant and Whitmer excel as Alcovy routs Berkmar 15-3

BERKMAR, Ga. — The Berkmar Patriots proved to be no match for Trey Bryant and Alcovy as the Tigers earned a commanding 15-3 win on Wednesday.

The game only went five innings, but the Tigers did damage in every single one.

Bryon Valentine started the game for the Patriots and found himself in trouble early as a leadoff error was followed by a four-pitch walk to Bryant.

The connection between Valentine and catcher Haydan Towler was not there as a pair of passed balls allowed two Alcovy runs to score.

After a RBI knock from Justin Gamble, Alcovy led 3-0.

Back-to-back RBI singles off the bats off Raleigh Bolt and Channing Jones jumped the Tigers lead to 5-0 as Berkmar searched for its first out.

Three strikeouts from Valentine eventually closed the door on the opening half-inning, but his offense trimmed the lead for him shortly after.

Cody Whitmer started the game and went the distance for Alcovy, but the Patriots managed to take a few runs off him early.

After a leadoff double from Jorge Cumare, Valentine and Andrew Hebert connected on consecutive base hits to trim the lead down to 5-2.

An error from Evan Kenley at shortstop led to another run, but it proved to be the final output of the day for the Patriots.

Bryant led off the second inning and ambushed Valentine for a single.

After a steal of second base and a wild pitch that moved him to third, Bryant scored on a sacrifice fly from Gamble.

Following an error from the Berkmar infield that allowed Whitmer to reach, the Tigers' starters made his way around the bases before he scored on a passed ball.

Two more Alcovy batters reached base in the inning, but Valentine pitched out of it to keep the score at 7-3.

Whitmer plunked Jair Francisco to leadoff the bottom half of the second, but he quickly locked in and struck out two of the next three batters to escape the inning.

Berkmar turned the ball over to Cumare in the third, but another leadoff single was the result as Kenley reached base on a short ground ball to the infield.

Kenley advanced to second on another error, and it allowed Bryant to bring him home on a RBI single to left field.

In the next at-bat, Gamble delivered on the first pitch with a RBI double. Gamble later scored on a dropped third strike that gave Alcovy a 10-3 advantage.

Whitmer’s next inning saw him in trouble again as three Berkmar batters reached base. With the bases loaded and two out, a Dadjan Prince fly out allowed Whitmer to escape another jam.

Just as they did in the three innings prior, Alcovy began the fourth frame with a runner on base.

Isaiah Matthews doubled to lead it off, and K Marks scored him immediately on a RBI knock into right field.

Bryant came through again with a RBI single before he stole home for another run later in the inning.

With a 10-run lead, Whitmer returned the mound for the bottom of the fourth and was dialed in. Three batters, three strikeouts for the right-hander as he retired the side on 11 pitches.

Alcovy did not get its leadoff man on in the fifth, but the runs still followed.

Jones and Matthews reached base and scored on a sacrifice fly from Marks.

With a 15-3 lead, Whitmer returned to the mound for the final frame and pitched around a leadoff walk to close the door on the Patriots.

Bryant finished his day with a 3-for-3 line that included four runs, four stolen bases, two RBIs and one walk.

Bolt also finished with a mulit-hit game that included a pair of RBIs.

Whitmer pitched the full five innings and struck out eight batters to go along with two earned runs.