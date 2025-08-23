LETTER: Leslie Alexander

Dear Editor,

I was happy to hear the news that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is returning the iconic Reconciliation Memorial to Arlington National Cemetery. It was wrong to take it down in the first place, particularly since it is a grave marker in a cemetery. Sculptor Moses Ezekiel, the monument’s creator, was buried at its base in 1921. The sacred remains of several other men are also present. It should never have been disturbed.

It is shameful that any member of Congress or leader in government approved this desecration, especially conservatives and Southerners, who ought to know better. The monument was dedicated in 1914 by President Woodrow Wilson, who called it a great “emblem of a reunited people.” North and South alike were overjoyed to officially lay down arms against each other and commence a new era of brotherhood and goodwill.

This development marks a turning point in the United States. We, the people, are finished being tolerant of this wanton destruction of our history and shared memory. We seek the restoration of all historic symbols and monuments in our country and will not rest until this is achieved.

Sincerely,

Leslie Alexander