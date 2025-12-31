LETTER: James T. Walden Sr.

Dear Editor,

My wife Angela Walden was brought to Piedmont Newton facility on Monday October 27,2025 - November 1,2025 with stroke by ambulance. Once put in room she never received anything but a 20 second video from neurologist Dr. Shanele McGowan who did nothing but say you had a stroke, hope you get better and hung up. No way to diagnose a stroke patient who is paralyzed on left side. It wasn’t until Thursday we actually saw a doctor who came in and actually talked with us. The last doctor who came on Saturday morning Dr Richard Lewis who sent us home. The doctor before him Dr Eberechukwu Mosieri who came in and said my wife would go to rehab center but after an altercation with our family about the unprofessional service that was rendered Dr Lewis came and sent us home. The nurses were great as there was only so much, they could do saying they were short staffed. We had to get my wife to toilet chair as no one would answer calls. We were told to use hospital phone to call and also call kitchen but problem was phone don’t work. There was no hot water the entire time Room 210.l asked for a bath for my wife as she was smelling and was told y’all don’t bathe so we would have to do it. Even jails are required to have hot water. We never had therapy until on Thursday after we complained. My wife lay there without any treatment which would have helped her to be better. PT guy was good after finally came but she lost days of not getting help. Now at home we had to find in home Therapy. My sister-in-law and daughter had to leave job to stay at hospital to care for her because hospital did nothing. We had to buy wheelchair and everything else so we can take care of her. If she had received proper care, she would be better. When hospital case worker came in and gave us a list of home healthcare, we picked one Amedisys and she immediately said don’t use them but use a place in Stockbridge, come to find out she was pushing this business. We called Amedisys and had our local doctor get us the treatment, which should have never happened. We know a doctor who was on your board who we know very well and that’s why he left. We have spoken to other healthcare workers who have issues with Piedmont Newton.

Also, patients who have no one are doomed for death. Such a shame. We desire 10000.00 and current bill of 2427.84 from Piedmont paid in full, changes to way you practice. As my wife is still receiving treatments at home which should have never been. We received a certified letter from Aneesa Watson Patient Experience Manager which stated the hospital followed normal procedure and that nothing else would be done. Proper procedure is taking care of patients. We did get a bill which stated we had until January 6 to pay. My wife is still doing therapy, using wheel chair and walker. Something needs to be done.

Cordially,

Dr. James T. Walden Sr.

Angela Denise Walden