LETTER: Charles Cole

Dear Editor,

I usually read The Covington News from front to back. Every article but 1.

I never read Evan Newton's item. Over the past year, I've tried to read his maybe 4 times, but never got past the 2nd paragraph. By then he's talking negatively about the greatest President of all time.

Per this week's article (I have 2 grandkids in Jasper City Schools, Great Schools). So Evan, I want to know why you never learned the difference between public and private ownership. Jimmy Kimmel show was owned by ABC & cancelled because of low ratings. Mr. Trump had nothing to do with it. Greg Gutfeld has twice the viewership Kimmel had.

Maybe you should have worked for Biden. You could have helped his staff sign some of those [unintelligble] pardons w/ auto-pen!

Charles Cole