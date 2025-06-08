Teenager discharges gun belonging to Texas sheriff in Covington Wendy’s restroom

COVINGTON, Ga. – A frightening situation occurred on Saturday when police responded to a discharged firearm in a local Wendy’s restroom.

Officers with the Covington Police Department (CPD) were dispatched to the Wendy’s on Highway 142 just before 1 p.m. upon word of a discharged firearm at the restaurant.

According to the CPD, Grayson County, Tex. Sheriff Tony Bennie was visiting the Wendy’s with his juvenile grandson. While in the restroom, Bennie removed his holstered firearm from his belt.

From there, the CPD said the juvenile became “unruly,” distracting Bennie. The visiting sheriff did not re-secure or retrieve his weapon from where he had placed it in the restroom.

Some time later, an unrelated teenager – who was only identified as a 15-year-old – entered the restroom. The teen discovered the firearm, and while handling it, unintentionally discharged the weapon.

The CPD says that no one was hurt in the incident. No charges will be filed against any party involved in the incident.

“The Covington Police Department completed a comprehensive investigation and consulted the Newton County District Attorney’s Office regarding potential charges,” a CPD news release stated. “The District Attorney’s Office advised that there was no criminal intent or criminal negligence, as defined under Georgia law, and therefore no criminal charges would be pursued.”

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on social media following the incident, with Bennie apologizing for the incident.

“As someone who has spent his career promoting public safety, I take this incident very seriously,” Bennie said. “I made a mistake. It was unintentional, but it was still a mistake – and one I own fully. I am thankful no one was injured, and I hope this serves as a reminder to all gun owners about the importance of constant vigilance, especially around children.”

The CPD says the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety when handling firearms.

“This incident serves as a critical reminder of the importance of responsible firearm handling and storage,” the CPD news release stated. “Firearms must always remain secure and within the direct control of their owner, especially in public spaces or when children are present. Even a momentary lapse in attention can lead to potentially tragic consequences.

“The Covington Police Department encourages all gun owners to follow basic firearm safety practices, including:

• Always keep firearms secured when not in use.

• Never leave a firearm unattended or accessible to unauthorized persons.

• Educate children on the dangers of firearms and teach them to never touch a gun and to alert an adult immediately if one is found.

“We are grateful that no one was harmed in this incident and remain committed to promoting public safety through education and accountability.”







