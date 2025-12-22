Sharon Henderson denies criminal allegations in first public comments since federal indictment

Just under two weeks after she was federally indicted on a dozen counts related to alleged pandemic unemployment fraud, Georgia State Representative Sharon Henderson has spoken out for the first time. Henderson, who represents Covington under the Gold Dome as a Democrat, took to social media on Friday afternoon to ask her 4,900 Facebook followers to donate to a GiveSendGo link. The link, titled “Justice For State Rep Sharon Henderson,” asks for financial assistance toward her pending criminal case. In a 570-word statement, Henderson offered her first public remarks since her Dec. 8 arrest. She recalled emotions of confusion after she was apprehended by federal agents.