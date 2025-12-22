By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Sharon Henderson denies criminal allegations in first public comments since federal indictment
sharon henderson
Sharon Henderson was arrested on Monday on two counts of theft of government funds and ten counts of making false statements by the FBI. - photo by File Photo
Just under two weeks after she was federally indicted on a dozen counts related to alleged pandemic unemployment fraud, Georgia State Representative Sharon Henderson has spoken out for the first time. Henderson, who represents Covington under the Gold Dome as a Democrat, took to social media on Friday afternoon to ask her 4,900 Facebook followers to donate to a GiveSendGo link. The link, titled “Justice For State Rep Sharon Henderson,” asks for financial assistance toward her pending criminal case. In a 570-word statement, Henderson offered her first public remarks since her Dec. 8 arrest. She recalled emotions of confusion after she was apprehended by federal agents.