Ferguson announces bid for State Senate District 43

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of Donald Ferguson.

A Rockdale County resident since 1997, and a Georgia native. Today, I Donald “Ferg” Ferguson, am announcing my candidacy for Georgia State Senate in District 43. I have friends, neighbors, and professional colleagues from all political spectrums, and there is one thing that we all agree on – the legislature is failing us. Businesses are turning a blinds eye to DeKalb, Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale Counties in District 43 because of divisive and frivolous political policies.

The neighborhoods of District 43 need investments Quality infrastructure, quality employment, quality education, and increased benefit opportunities for senior citizen and veterans. The constituents of District 43 need a representative who is laser-focused on preventing domestic violence, preventing sex trafficking, preventing human exploitation and forced labor. I will pursue legislation that will focus on environmental protection, safe and secure residential communities, increased affordable housing, and quality affordable healthcare. My Strategic Plan and Action Plan will address these concerns of the citizens in District 43. It is time for a paradigm shift in leadership.

Currently, I am a retired Captain-Deputy Sheriff. I served honorably for 25 years as the Commander of Planning and Research Division, Agency’s Accreditation Manager and Agency Training Director with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition, I served one year as an Administrative Major with the City of Lithonia’s Police Department in Lithonia, Georgia. During my tenor I authored an $827,258 Community Oriented Policing Federal Grant, allowing the city’s police department to hire another eight full-time law enforcement officers in 2021. I know that my experience, knowledge, skills, and abilities as an analytical person will translate well to service in the Georgia State Senate. Legal policy, procedural accountability, fiscal management, transparency, and infrastructure improvements have been the cornerstone of my previous service in both public and private sectors. As a leader, I have worked with city, county, and state officials on various projects, and I am proud of what we have accomplished. I want to bring accountability, consensus-building, effective leadership, integrity, and transparency to the Georgia State Capital.

I hold a Master’s degree in Leadership with an emphasis in Organizational Development from Grand Canyon University. I hold a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University. I hold a Bachelor of Art from Columbus State University. I hold a Bachelor of Art degree in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of West Georgia. In addition, I am a graduate of the 29th class of The Georgia Command College, Columbus, Georgia, a graduate of the 93rd Administration Officer Course (AOC) Class, Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, and a graduate of the Southwestern Law Enforcement Institute, Plano, Texas.

I am a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., a member of the King David Masonic Lodge #40, Atlanta, Georgia, in addition, I served as an Instructor with the City of Atlanta and the Fulton County Public Schools Systems. I also served as a Criminal Justice Adjunct Instructor at West Georgia Technical College in Carrollton, Georgia.

I have three adult children and three grandchildren. I look forward to speaking to all citizens and addressing their concerns as your State Senator. Committee to Elect Donald “Ferg” Ferguson Georgia State Senator District 43. 2890 GA. Hwy 212 SW. Suite A-248 Conyers, Georgia 30094.

Editor’s Note: The Covington News runs initial campaign announcements for local candidates on Page A1 and online free of charge. For any local candidates who wish to make a campaign announcement, please email news@covnews.com. All campaign announcements for the 2026 election cycle must be received by 5 p.m. on March 19, 2026.