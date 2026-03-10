Pamela DeLancy declares her candidacy for Congress

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of Pamela DeLancy.

Pamela DeLancy of McDonough, Georgia has declared her candidacy for Congress in Georgia’s 10th District. Colonel Pamela DeLancy (retired) honorably served over thirty-five years in the United States Army, enlisting in 1980 and was commissioned through the University of Houston ROTC Early Commissioning Program in 1987. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas Health Science Center and served as an Army Nurse Corps Officer. Over her decorated 39-year career, she served at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Fort Stewart; Fort Gordon; AMEDD Professional Management Command; U.S. Army Reserve Command–Atlanta; and the Office of the Chief Army Reserve–Fort Belvoir, VA, where she served as Deputy Surgeon for Clinical Operations. Colonel DeLancy holds an MS in Administration from Central Michigan University and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. A cancer survivor, DeLancy continues to serve veterans and her community as a member of Willie B. Hatcher American Legion Post 516 McDonough, Georgia. Delancy is married to Master Sergeant (retired) Barnes DeLancy, and is the proud mother of Chad DeLancy, Tori Nance, and SSG Tamara Thames, who currently serves in the U.S. Army.

DeLancy’s legislative priorities include:

Ensure residents in the 10th District have access to quality, affordable healthcare.

Work to improve affordability for essentials and housing.

Manage responsible economic growth, including infrastructure and data centers.

Implement comprehensive public safety strategies.

More information on Delancy’s campaign can be found on her website: https://www.votepamdelancy.com/

