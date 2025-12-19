Sharon Henderson could face suspension in coming weeks

NEWTON COUNTY – Georgia’s next legislative session is slated to begin on Jan. 12, 2026. But the possibility of suspension for Covington Representative Sharon Henderson looms over her constituents.

Henderson was arrested on Dec. 8 on a dozen federal charges, including two counts of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements. Prosecutors allege that Henderson collected $17,811 in false unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henderson reportedly made claims that she was out of work as a substitute teacher for Henry County Schools due to the pandemic. But prosecutors argue that Henderson had not worked for Henry County Schools since 2018, despite submitting certifications to receive unemployment benefits.

Now, Henderson could be suspended from her District 113 seat due to her indictment.

According to the Georgia Constitution, Governor Brian Kemp must appoint a review commission to examine if Henderson’s indictment “relates to and adversely affects the administration of duties” of her office. The commission would consist of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a member of the Georgia House of Representatives and a member of theGeorgia State Senate, both of whom Kemp will select.

Kemp has 14 days – or longer if he chooses to extend it – from the time he receives a copy of the indictment to appoint the commission. A spokesperson with Kemp’s office told The Covington News on Thursday that the governor has received a copy of the indictment, though the exact date remains unclear.

Once the commission meets, it has 14 days to submit a written recommendation to Kemp, who then has an indefinite period of time to make a final ruling.

Henderson, a Democrat, is the first Georgia lawmaker to face possible suspension since Republican Senator Shawn Still was indicted in 2023 on charges related to the 2020 election interference case. In Still’s case, the review commission chose not to recommend suspension, which Kemp corroborated.. Still’s case was dismissed on Dec. 2.

As for the criminal proceedings, Henderson’s charges remain pending. The Covington representative has pleaded not guilty on all charges and was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

Henderson declined to comment to The News on the specifics of her case.

Regardless of her indictment, Henderson can still run for reelection in 2026. Should she opt to run again, she would be seeking a fourth term in office.