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Political newcomer Ryan Millsap seeks to represent District 10 on Capitol Hill
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Ryan Millsap considers himself to be a political outsider. As one of six candidates seeking to succeed Mike Collins as the District 10 representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, Millsap’s lack of political experience makes him stand out in what should be a highly contested Republican primary.