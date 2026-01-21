Karla Daniels Hooper announces candidacy for State House District 113

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of Karla Daniels Hooper:

Seven years ago, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, my father, Carl Ellis Daniels, passed away.

Many knew him as a neighborhood barber. Others knew him as a participant in the Civil Rights Movement. I knew him simply as Dad.

In 1965, my father marched in Selma, Alabama with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Congressman John Lewis, and countless unsung heroes. He believed in the simple but powerful idea that leadership requires courage, integrity, and a willingness to stand up for others, even when it is hard.

My dad did not leave those values behind in Selma. He passed them down to me.

Today, our community deserves leadership that reflects our values and restores trust in public service. At a time when too many people feel disconnected from their government, we need leaders who show up, listen, and lead with integrity. Leaders who refuse to be intimidated by division and are willing to fight for the people they represent.

I will be that leader.

As your State Representative, I will be a progressive voice in the Georgia State House and a present, accountable partner here at home. I will work to lower the cost of living, expand access to quality and affordable healthcare, strengthen our public schools, and hold powerful corporations accountable when they put profits over people.

You will see me at the grocery store, the park, church, neighborhood meetings, and local cookouts; listening, learning, and serving. Representation does not stop in Atlanta; it begins and ends in the community.

In the spirit of my father’s legacy, and guided by the values he passed down to me, I am

proud to announce my candidacy for the Georgia House of Representatives in District 113.

Karla Daniels Hooper

Candidate for Georgia House District 113

